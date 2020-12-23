Obituary: Nathan Hance Brogdon 1966-2020

Nathan Hance Brogdon was born on June 13, 1966 and passed on to glory on December 16, 2020.



Nathan was an avid outdoorsman and loved spoiling his grandkids with candy.



Nathan was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Brogdon. He is survived by his mother, Starlene Brogdon and two siblings, Jason and Shar. He is also survived by his wife, Kennie Sue Brogdon; three children, Tel (Christy), Jessie (Justin) and Shelby and all his grandchildren, Sayla, Elijah, Ethan, his newest grand-daughter and Wyatt Webster.



