TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 24
More COVID-19 vaccine coming to county, nursing homes

The first COVID vaccine shots in Cottonwood were given to healthcare workers at the Verde Valley Medical Center on Tuesday. VVN photo

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: December 24, 2020 8:21 a.m.

A chart released by the Yavapai County Community Health Services shows the priority list for those getting COVID vaccine shots. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

COTTONWOOD -- Yavapai County will receive more shipments of COVID vaccine next week as residents of skilled nursing homes will begin to get vaccinated.

This after healthcare workers got the first doses of the COVID vaccine in the Verde Valley Tuesday at Verde Valley Medical Center.

From the first shipment earlier this week, VVMC received 500 doses and Spectrum Healthcare received 300 doses, according to Terri Farneti, spokesperson for Yavapai County Community Health Services.

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott received 1,400 doses and the remaining 800 will be allocated to on-boarded providers, she said. “We will be receiving more vaccine next week, Farneti added.

“CVS will begin vaccinating in skilled nursing facilities on December 28,” the spokesperson said. “Vaccinations will continue in the first-tier group as vaccines arrive.”

Wednesday, Yavapai County reported 10,129 positive cases and 186 deaths since the pandemic started.

According to the YCCHS daily update, Arizona is the Phase 1A of the COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization in which healthcare workers, emergency medical services workers and long-term care facility staff and residents are receiving the vaccine.

The YCCHS said more vaccine is expected in the coming weeks and facilities that want to receive and administer vaccine need to on-board with ADHS at https://aipo.myabsorb.com/?KeyName=PandemicProviders.

Leslie Horton, director of YCCHS, said recently that the priority list for those who will get the vaccine in Yavapai County starts with health-care personnel and those who support health care workers. This can mean office staff and volunteers.

Also, long-term care or assisted living nurses, staff and residents, she said.

Once that group is vaccinated, the YCCHS will move onto the next groups who are adults at an advanced age or having an underlying health condition and are living in congregate living settings or shelters; teachers and other people working in education and childcare; law enforcement, corrections and emergency responders; power and utility workers; and other essential workers, Horton said.

Beyond the essential workers, the priority group will include adults with underlying conditions or medical conditions putting them at high-risk with COVID and adults living in congregate settings.

At that point, the YCCHS will open appointments for the general public to receive the vaccine Horton said.

