Commentary: Good riddance to 2020

Is it safe to say “good riddance” to 2020? What a year. Unimaginable how our world and lives have changed since the wrecking ball of a coronavirus arrived.

Yet, we were able to end the year by witnessing the “Christmas Star,” a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that hasn’t been visible in about 800 years and won’t be again for another 60 years. One last brilliant light in the sky to lead us out of 2020 and into the hope of a peaceful and healthy year. Looking ahead, shall we make a list of New Year’s resolutions?

My colleague has made a resolution to stop worrying (Drastic). I have a friend who wants to train her Arabian for a 100-mile race (Crazy). Can you imagine sitting in a saddle for 100 miles? Another colleague has a wife who claims she will not cook a meal for the entire year of 2021, so that she can “rest” her culinary skills and “free” herself to “do more important things.” Hmm ... in my house, not cooking translates to not eating.

I suppose this begs the question: why bother with making New Year’s resolutions? Aren’t they those impossible little statements of things we will do or goals we will achieve that only create disappointment?

If we must make New Year’s resolutions, why not promise ourselves things that we can actually accomplish? Let’s be bold. Yes, we can gain 10 pounds in 2021. Oh, and let’s spend less time exercising and more time lounging around. And we should plan on procrastinating a little bit more. We will not de-clutter our closets. Dear readers, we can conquer 2021 with a more reasonable attitude.

This has been the year of Covid-19, killer hornets, elections, Zoom calls, cancellations of weddings, parties, sports, school, meetings and vacations. Just the fact that we survived is all we need to celebrate. So sip a glass of bubbly and make a toast to better days ahead. Thankfully, 2021 is coming.

Still, if we must make resolutions, let’s dream big. My teenage niece wants to dye her hair red on her next birthday. She thinks that ‘life will be better” as a redhead. And I have a client who wants to learn how to jump her horse. I have always wanted to do this – but must I be on him when he jumps?

A colleague of mine who is turning 50 in 2021 wants to jump out of an airplane (with a parachute I imagine). My brother is taking up French. Hmm ...maybe these resolutions are worthy, since they help us create who we want to become. And the promise of a “better life,” sounds pretty darn good. Perhaps our lives have become too mundane.

Take a chance.

So in 2021, strive for happiness. Do something different. You might see me around town with red hair and speaking French.



Oh, we are so ready for this New Year. And as the French like to say . . .Bonne annee et bonne santé.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor who lives in Skull Valley. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.