Community events and announcements: Dec. 28, 2020

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in America from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government of, by and for the people, and how each generation since continues to question how to form a more perfect union.

Camp Verde Community Library, in partnership with League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley has been chosen by the AZ Humanities Council to host the exhibit as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

The exhibition has toured five communities in Arizona and will end at the Camp Verde Library in 2021 with the last chance to view it locally.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country.

From revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story – the story of democracy in America.

Exhibition sections highlight the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Voices and Votes features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

I Am an American Too: History of American Indian Voting Rights, is a local poster exhibit designed to accompany the Arizona tour of the Voices and Votes exhibit. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley it helps tell the story of Indian voting rights in Arizona and the United States.

Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, Voices and Votes will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about democracy, the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens of all ages and walks of life, participating in government.

With the support and guidance of AZ State Humanities council, Camp Verde Community Library has developed complementary exhibits and will host virtual programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Visit museumonmainstreet.org, cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

COVID-19 business update from Yavapai College SBDC

Yavapai County Business & Employee Assistance Task Force thanks local businesses for continuing to adjust their business models to meet the CDC and Yavapai County Community Health Services recommendations for combating community spread of COVID-19.

“We understand the lengths you have gone to operate responsibly and safely under extreme pressure,” the task force stated in a media release. “While recommendations have evolved based on virus data collection, you have pivoted and operated as strong community partners. Because of your efforts, we saw community spread diminish, allowing for lessening of restrictions and increases in business.”

The task force offers the following reminders to help local business owners mitigate risk to their business, staff, guests and the community as a whole:

-Review the most common COVID-19 symptoms with your staff.

-Strengthen your COVID-19 cleaning protocols if they have become less stringent.

-Reinforce your mask policy for employees, volunteers and guests to meet CDC and Yavapai County Community Health Services recommendations.

-Emphasize the importance of frequent hand washing.

-Adhere to the recommended occupancy restrictions for your industry.

-Require staff exhibiting symptoms to stay away from the workplace.

Observe quarantine recommendations from Yavapai County Community Health Services, even if you are asymptomatic, are awaiting COVID-19 results or received a positive test result for COVID-19.

As numbers continue to rise statewide, as well as an increase in positivity rate and hospitalizations, the best weapon against additional restrictions is proactive risk mitigation.

With far reaching COVID fatigue throughout the community, adherence to recommendations becomes more difficult, but now is not the time to let down our guard.

Don’t forget pertinent information and some great resources can be found at Yavapai Community Health Services.

Cottonwood offices closed on New Year’s Day

Cottonwood City offices will be closed on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1). Cottonwood police and fire departments will be fully staffed during the holidays. Utilities will have staff on-call in case of emergencies.

The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Cottonwood Recreation Center has adjusted its hours to observe New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Anyone interested in a quick workout can visit facebook.com/CWPARD and take advantage of the center’s prerecorded aerobics class videos.

Adjusted hours for Dec. 31: Fitness Center (open 4:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.) and Pool (open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.). Adjusted hours for Jan. 1: Fitness Center (open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.) and Pool (open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.)

For more information, call 928-634-5526 or visit cottonwoodaz.gov.

Cottonwood utility billing offices closed until Jan. 4

Cottonwood utility billing department offices, at 111 N. Main St. will be closed until Monday, Jan. 4.

Services will be provided via phone at 928-634-0186. However, due to staffing, wait times experienced may be longer than normal. Staff encourages payments to be made online through the Utility Billing portal on the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov, where one-time payment fees have been waived.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this unexpected closure. If you have any questions, please contact Kirsten Lennon at 928-340-2712 or klennon@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Volunteers needed for Cornville Vision 2032 project

In January, the Cornville Community Association (CCA) will begin work on a new Cornville Vision Statement that, along with statements from other Yavapai County communities, will become tools to start discussions for the County Comprehensive Plan process, which will take two years.

Volunteers are now needed to serve on a Cornville Vision 2032 working group, which will work with the CCA Planning & Zoning Committee and Board of Directors, to come up with a statement created by the residents to describe their vision of the Cornville community and how it would like to develop over the next 10 years.

Association members (Cornville residents and property owners) who have an active interest in the community and are willing to give time and energy to the task are welcome to join the group.

The visioning process will involve intense work for three to four months, beginning in January. Judy Miller, longtime CCA member and chair of the 2005 Cornville Community Plan committee, will coordinate the project.

Computer skills are required and knowledge of information technology desired. Creativity will be needed to fully involve the public via internet, small groups, and individual outreach. Comprehensive contact lists need to be developed and information gathered.

A community survey, in cooperation with Yavapai County, will be an important part of the process. The product is to be a 10-to 12-page vision statement covering eight planning elements: land use, transportation, water, open space, energy, environment, cost of development, and growth areas.

The initial document, which may still evolve and be adjusted over time, needs to be submitted to Yavapai County by April or May.

To become a part of the Cornville Vision 2032 working group, e-mail Judy Miller at ccadirector3@gmail.com or call 928-649-1916.

Status of LGBTQ+ rights in Arizona

At 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, the League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona Voters Education Program, OLLI at Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley, and Unify Sedona will present a discussion on LGBTQ+ rights in Arizona via ZOOM.

The presenter, Stanna Slater, will provide an insider’s update on the status of LGBTQ+ rights for Arizonans with an opportunity for questions and answers.

Born Jeffery Slater, Stanna Slater has been practicing law in Arizona since 1989. Slater launched The Law Office of Jeffery S. Slater, P.C., in 1999, and focuses on civil litigation, estate planning, and public policy advocacy for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.



Slater is a former chair of the Arizona State Bar’s Committee on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI). She currently serves as the LGBTQ liaison for the City of Scottsdale.

This program is free and everyone is welcome. To register for the event and receive the Zoom link, contact LWVNAZ@google.com.



The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization open to people of all genders.

For more information about the League, email lwvnaz@gmail.com. Unify Sedona, a rainbow alliance, is a local non-profit organization that promotes tolerance and celebrates diversity through education and collaboration.

Find out more at unifysedona.org.

Yavapai County closed for New Year’s Day

In honor of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Yavapai County buildings will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.

County offices will once again be staffed on Monday Jan. 4. Access will remain restricted.



Yavapai County encourage everyone to call the County department they need before arriving at a County building. Many of the services the County offers can be provided over the phone or online. Phone numbers for each department can be found at Yavapai.US/contact-us.

While the Sheriff’s offices will be closed, you can still call 911 in case of an emergency.

For more information about the county’s justice courts, visit courts.yavapai.us.

Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is holding a gun raffle to raise money to create a memorial to county law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The raffle winner will receive a Bisley Ruger Vaquero 45 Colt-original old west single-action look, size and feel with the engraving “Yavapai County 1864.”

Raffle tickets are $20 each or 3 for $50 and are available through Friday, Jan. 22. Live drawing will be held on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 25. Watch the YCSO Facebook page for updates on where to purchase tickets. You do not need be present to win. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Checks should be payable to Yavapai County. It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure this firearm is legal in their state.

The winner must successfully pass a Federal Firearms Background Check.

The memorial bronze will be created by renowned bronze artist Bill Nebeker and will find its place on the Prescott Courthouse Plaza thanks to authorization from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

All proceeds will go to funding and maintaining the Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial.

For more information, contact Chris Wilson at: christopher.wilson@yavapai.us or 928-777-7266.

Home 4 the Holidays adoption

Start off the year with a new family member. The Humane Society of Sedona will hold a special adoption event through Dec. 31.

Adoption fees will be just $20.20 and include medical evaluation and treatment, behavior screening, socialization, microchip with free registration, spay/neuter, vaccinations, complimentary wellness exam to a local veterinarian, Finding Rover registration, HSS numbered tag with collar, and a PetSmart coupon book.

Visit humanesocietyofsedona.org for a list of currently available animals for adoption.

Call 928-282-4679 to make an appointment. All pet meet and greets are done by appointment only.

Northern Arizona Healthcare announces new approach to meet healthcare needs

Northern Arizona Healthcare has created a non-profit organization that will solicit major donations to help build the healthcare system of the future for the northern Arizona community.



The non-profit organization will be designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community’s unique and rural populations and help to ensure that the resources needed to support care both today and into the future are available. It’s also a recognition of the growing community in northern Arizona, which attracts new residents and visitors from around the world due to our high quality of life. Additional details about the new organization will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Funds raised by the new organization will help fund various initiatives that include a cancer center and health park with an ambulatory care facility, and various renovations of existing facilities, among many other programs that will be detailed over the coming months.

The new organization will operate separately from Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, which will continue to raise and award funds to support the community according to its charter.



Republican luncheon, Jan. 12

Mingus Mountain Republican Club will hold its next monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speakers include Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin and District 6 Representative Walt Blackman.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, and coffee or iced tea. Sodas are $1 extra. Cost is $5 for anyone who wants to attend and does not want lunch.

RSVP by email before Friday, Jan. 8 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Christmas tree drop-off

Free of charge, the City of Cottonwood will accept Christmas trees for disposal through Jan. 31.

Trees must be dropped off at the City of Cottonwood’s Reclaimed Water Fill Station, at 1480 W. Mingus Ave., adjacent to the Public Works yard.

The drop off site will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please follow the signs to the site. All lights and decorations must be removed from the trees before they are dropped off.

Any questions, call the Cottonwood Public Works Department at 928-634-8033.

Friends of the Verde announces third Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Join Friends of the Verde River at its third annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, to be held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment and connect with others, and watch films that feature the people, places, wildlife and initiatives making a splash in modern conservation today.

Although festival organizers have curated a lineup that relates deeply to the Friends of the Verde River mission here on the Verde, that lineup also takes place against a global backdrop.

Watch and learn about the threats and challenges, as well as the triumphs and joys, of habitat restoration, river conservation, environmental protection, and more.

For more information or to register for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, visit verderiver.org.

Verde Historical Society announces 2021 board of directors

Verde Historical Society has announced its 2021 board of directors. The presiding officers include Barbara Evans, Clarkdale, president; Bob Lanning, Prescott Valley, vice president; Helen Killebrew, Cottonwood, secretary; and Brenda Williams, Cornville, treasurer.



Kip Williams of Cornville will continue as the museum’s director of operations and manager. He is responsible for all operations of the museum and its volunteer staff.

The Verde Historical Society’s board of directors is responsible for establishing policies and procedures necessary to achieve the purposes of the society.



The Verde Historical Society is the non-profit 501 (c) (3) sponsor for the Clemenceau Heritage Museum which collects, catalogs, displays and interprets the history of the communities of the Verde Valley as well as the seven historic Verde Valley railroads.

The historical society and museum is located at 1 N. Willard Street in the original historic Clemenceau Public School building.



The museum is currently closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, society volunteers continue the work of the organization behind the scenes while implementing and adjusting to new safety standards.

Additional volunteers are needed to enable the museum to safely reopen in 2021. Saturday, two-hour shifts in the morning and afternoon to serve the greeter desk and gift shop have the greatest need. Training can safely take place while the museum is closed to the public and ongoing support is provided once the museum can safely reopen.



Anyone 18 or older whose passion is history may volunteer. Interested persons can contact the Clemenceau Heritage Museum on Tuesday mornings at 928-634-2868 for more information.

As the year draws to a close, please consider thanking the directors and all volunteers for their service by making a year-end philanthropic contribution to support the ongoing work of the society and museum. Direct it to the Verde Historical Society, PO Box 511, Cottonwood AZ 86326.



Visit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum safely at clemenceauheritagemuseum.com and find them on Facebook.

Amy Brown joins RE/MAX Fine Properties

Realtor Amy D. Brown has joined RE/MAX Fine Properties.

Brown brings to the office more than 22 years of local real estate and specializes in single family residences, luxury homes, condos, townhomes, vacant land and commercial properties.



Brown earned Military Professional Relocation and Short Sale certification and is also a member of the Sedona Verde Valley, Northern Arizona and Scottsdale/Phoenix Regional MLS.



A large percentage of her clients are both retired and active members of the military.



Brown has also worked with the girl scouts, boy scouts, PTA, PTSA and Booster club. She has been a football mom, swim mom, cheer mom, basketball mom as well as being involved with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and working with the City of Sedona on various community issues.



For more information, visit fineproperties.com or call 928-254-0501.



RE/MAX Fine Properties is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Northern Arizona. Representing both Residential and/or Commercial real estate, RE/MAX Fine Properties is a proud supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s, Susan G. Women Foundation and other charities.

Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance program

The State of Arizona created the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program to assist bars and restaurants with funding for the infrastructure needed to expand their premises.

With $1 million in the fund, businesses may apply for as much as $10,000 to cover expenditures for items restaurants need to extend their premises to approved outdoor spaces, such as outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters or parklets.

The program is aligned with a new executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey that reduces regulatory hurdles for restaurants to safely expand their premises outdoors.

Apply at gn.ecivis.com/GO/gn_redir/T/zssix54axqsv. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis and will undergo a peer review process to ensure all documentation is submitted and verified.

Eligibility:

-Licensed restaurants and bars serving food;

-Fewer than 50 employees;

-Must comply with all COVID-19 related executive orders;

-Must demonstrate a new extension of premises that has been approved by the local governing body and approved by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licensing and Control (if applicable). A new extension of premises is any outdoor expansion that increased the outdoor square footage of the restaurant premises that opened for service on or after Oct. 1, 2020.

Northern Arizona Watercolor Society announces spring exhibit

To adapt to pandemic conditions and protocol, the NAWS Watermedia Exhibition will take place both live and virtually at the Sedona Arts Center from March 1–14.

The juror for the show is Carl Dalio, a Sedona resident with a degree in architecture, who as a successful fine artist works in oil, watercolor and pastel.

Since 1995, NAWS has promoted the art of watermedia painting throughout Arizona. From more than 100 entries, the juror selects from digital images. See naws-az.org for the prospectus for the show. Artists are invited to exhibit in a variety of categories.



For more information, contact exhibition chairpersons Mike Trulson at mikeymd2@msn.com and Nita Marlette at jmarlettes@gmail.com.

Highway safety grant to provide child car seats

Verde Valley Fire District was recently awarded a $10,632 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to continue its child car seat safety program.

Thanks to GOHS, Verde Valley Fire expects to provide approximately 200 child car seats to those in need in the community.

The car seat program provides car seats at no cost to low-income families. Trained car seat technicians install the seats and provide instruction to parents and caregivers about the proper installation.

This instruction is also provided, free of charge, to anyone who has a child car seat and needs help to properly install it.

Additionally, the District provides free car seat inspections for persons who want to check if they are installing seats correctly.

The Verde Valley Fire District also provides child car seats to Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District which also have trained technicians.

Verde Valley Fire District and its partner agencies strive to provide regular car seat clinics; however, COVID-19 has made it difficult to hold these events.

If you are in need a child car seat, an installation or inspection, call Verde Valley Fire District at 928-634-2528 or your local fire station to inquire about an appointment.

Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death among children ages 1 to 19. More than half of all child car seats are incorrectly installed or are the wrong size for the child.

To be effective, child car seats need to be the correct size and be correctly installed. Also, children should not be moved out of a child car seat/booster seat too soon.

Children should be at least 4 feet 9 inches tall, be 8 years or older, and pass the following five-step test before they stop using a booster seat.

-Does the shoulder portion of the seat belt lay mid chest, mid shoulder?

-Is the child able to sit with his bottom all the way to the back of the seat?

-Does the child’s knees bend at the edge of the seat with their feet on the floor?

-Is the lap portion of the seat belt across the child’s upper thighs and hips?

-Can the child stay in this position for the whole trip?

If you answer no to any of the questions above, your child still needs a booster seat.

How to influence your community’s future

Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Sustainability Alliance will host a webinar on the upcoming update to Yavapai County’s Comprehensive Plan.

This plan will guide everything from land use to environmental protection.

Yavapai County is obligated to update its comprehensive plan soon. What’s in the comprehensive plan and how well does it balance the needs of people, the planet and prosperity? How can you influence the changes to the plan so your community has more control over what happens in your area?

Keep Sedona Beautiful has begun digging into the details. Craig Swanson will brief us on what they’ve learned and lead a discussion on next steps. Also, get a sneak peak at the Sustainability Scorecard results. Hosted by the Sustainability Alliance and OLLI.

You must register in advance and then Zoom will send you a link to join the meeting. Save that link because it’s generated by Zoom and unique to you. Visit https://yavapai.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpde2srDspE9T8rK_kblHOuQA5pG4e81xN to register. Space is limited.

Verde Valley Sanctuary helps families during holidays

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit organization serving victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking. Services include a 28-bed shelter, community outreach, legal advocacy, and education. The sanctuary prepares for the holiday season by reaching out to the community to help provide holiday cheer to the approximately 50 families currently served.

Due to the pandemic, the Verde Valley Sanctuary requests the following items for its families: Visa gift cards or gift cards from local businesses, as well as gingerbread houses and small gifts to stuff the holiday stockings.

Call Cheryl at the sanctuary’s outreach center at 928-634-6255 to arrange for either a drop-off, pick-up of donations, or for more information about Verde Valley Sanctuary.

Modified Motorcycle Association Charity Run

The Modified Motorcycle Association will hold its annual charity run on Jan. 1. This year, all proceeds will go to the American Legion Post 25, Cottonwood.

The run will start and end at American Legion Post 25, with breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. Sign-up is at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

The blues/rock band Blues 66 will entertain at the end party. Dice Roll high total $100; low total $50. Raffle/event t-shirts and 50/50. Lunch will be available at end party. Cost is $20 rider, $10 passenger.

Email jcipolla00@gmail.com for more information.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.