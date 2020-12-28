Obituary: Paul Edward Castillo

Paul Edward Castillo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many, passed away unexpectedly at age 60, joining Our Lord on December 16, 2020 in Camp Verde, Arizona.





Paul is survived by his wife, Karen, of almost 28 years; his children, Nicole (Mark), Terra (Tony), Adrienne (Matthew), Danielle (Ezekiel) and John (Yomara); eight beautiful grandchildren; his mother, Barbara, and his siblings, Ernie, Steve, Cathy, Tim, and Mike.



Paul is pre-deceased by his father, Ernest.

Paul was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, where he graduated from Alhambra High School.



He moved to Camp Verde in 2003.



From a young age, music was a big part of his life. After his salvation, he blessed many people with his music ministry in Phoenix, Cottonwood, and Camp Verde.



He was a “drywall artist” and thousands of commercial and residential buildings across Arizona have been touched by his hand.



Paul never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor and the ability to put people at ease and make them laugh. He was always ready to help others in need, giving freely of his time and money.



He loved sharing his testimony and love of Jesus with everyone he met. Many have been saved by his testimony and the seeds he planted.



His greatest joy in life was his family who he loved, cherished, and was so proud of. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on January 2, 2021 at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde located at 514 S. Main Street, at 11:00 a.m.



For your safety and convenience, the services will also be live streamed on Calvary Chapel Camp Verde’s Facebook and You Tube channels.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s name to the following: Bread of Life Mission, 1575 So. Sullivan Rd. #28, Camp Verde, AZ 86322, Abide Maternity Home P.O. Box 3758 Camp Verde, AZ 86322 or Teen Challenge of AZ P.O. Box 5966 Tucson, AZ 85703.



Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.