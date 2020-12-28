Verde news roundup

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in America from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government of, by and for the people, and how each generation since continues to question how to form a more perfect union.

Camp Verde Community Library, in partnership with League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley has been chosen by the AZ Humanities Council to host the exhibit as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

The exhibition has toured five communities in Arizona and will end at the Camp Verde Library in 2021 with the last chance to view it locally.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country.

From revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story – the story of democracy in America.

Exhibition sections highlight the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Voices and Votes features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

I Am an American Too: History of American Indian Voting Rights, is a local poster exhibit designed to accompany the Arizona tour of the Voices and Votes exhibit.

Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley it helps tell the story of Indian voting rights in Arizona and the United States.

Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, Voices and Votes will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about democracy, the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens of all ages and walks of life, participating in government.

With the support and guidance of AZ State Humanities council, Camp Verde Community Library has developed complementary exhibits and will host virtual programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Visit museumonmainstreet.org, cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

COVID-19 business update from Yavapai College SBDC

Yavapai County Business & Employee Assistance Task Force thanks local businesses for continuing to adjust their business models to meet the CDC and Yavapai County Community Health Services recommendations for combating community spread of COVID-19.

“We understand the lengths you have gone to operate responsibly and safely under extreme pressure,” the task force stated in a media release. “While recommendations have evolved based on virus data collection, you have pivoted and operated as strong community partners. Because of your efforts, we saw community spread diminish, allowing for lessening of restrictions and increases in business.”

The task force offers the following reminders to help local business owners mitigate risk to their business, staff, guests and the community as a whole:

-Review the most common COVID-19 symptoms with your staff.

-Strengthen your COVID-19 cleaning protocols if they have become less stringent.

-Reinforce your mask policy for employees, volunteers and guests to meet CDC and Yavapai County Community Health Services recommendations.

-Emphasize the importance of frequent hand washing.

-Adhere to the recommended occupancy restrictions for your industry.

-Require staff exhibiting symptoms to stay away from the workplace.

Observe quarantine recommendations from Yavapai County Community Health Services, even if you are asymptomatic, are awaiting COVID-19 results or received a positive test result.