2020 sees more than 500,000 COVID-19 cases in Arizona

Arizona will say goodbye to 2020 following a year in which more than half a million residents were infected with COVID-19. More than 8,600 Arizona died of coronavirus during the past year.

Those are the dire raw numbers as complied by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The largest share of Arizona’s 2020 COVID-19 tally has occurred this month. Through Monday, Arizona had experienced nearly 175,000 COVID-19 cases in December combined with nearly 2,000 deaths.

December was by far the most infectious and deadly month of the year in Arizona. With caseloads reaching 92,930 with 1,977 deaths in July, Arizona saw a lull in coronavirus cases in August, September and October. The second wave began in November. It continued into December. Arizona is currently averaging more than 6,000 new cases and 70 deaths each day.

With December reaching daily positive-test ratios as high as 37%, Arizona’s cumulative positivity rate for the year currently stands at 12.1%.

Arizona hospital critical care bed capacity has dropped slightly from a high of 93% Dec. 22 to 91% as of Monday.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 174,842 cases and 1,965 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-November, 2,988 cases each day.

-So far in December, 6,244 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 6,346 of the state’s 8,640 deaths. There have been 1,280 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 311,242 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 67,679 cases.

-Yuma County, 27,068 cases.

-Pinal County, 26,857 cases.

-Mohave County, 11,862 cases.

-Navajo County, 11,119 cases.

-Yavapai County, 10,912 cases.

-Coconino County, 10,887 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.18 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 12.1%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (228,831), with 439 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 64,125 times with 6,346 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Monday, Yavapai County reported 618 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths since Dec. 24.

Included in that total were 176 new cases in the Verde Valley with 61 being reported in Cottonwood and 31 in Camp Verde.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County has confirmed 10,965 cases of coronavirus with 190 deaths and 4,381 recoveries.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 3,658 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-1,505 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-771 in Camp Verde.

-489 in Sedona.

-244 in Rimrock.

-230 in Clarkdale.

-215 in Cornville.

-203 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-23 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 80,661 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 86.4% of those being negative.

Of the total cumulative positive cases in Yavapai County, 54% have been women. Of the total COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County, 59% have been men.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Tuesday reported 24 COVID-positive patients admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 64 patients with eight in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 52 positive tests with 14 results pending. FMC has admitted 198 patients; 35 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 19.4 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 335,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 81.5 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.78 million deaths and 46.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Dec. 29 – 507,222 cases

Dec. 22, 467,215 cases

Dec. 12, 402,599 cases

Dec. 4, 352,101cases

Nov. 23, 302,323 cases

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case