Happy holiday for local preschool families

The Sedona Village Learning Center wrapped up the first year of being open with a gift to the families.

On a recent Saturday, Director Shara Coughlin opened the doors for the Polar Express party. The preschool is typically closed on Saturdays, but this day wasn’t just a fun holiday celebration for the kids - it was a way to give back to the parents.

“I like to do something for the moms and dads,” said Director Shara Coughlin. “It’s nice to have a day to wrap presents or go shopping, or just nap and have a day to themselves.”

The fun day began in the morning when the kids showed up in their pajamas to read the classic holiday book, “The Polar Express.” In this Caldecott Medal-winning book, a young boy rides a magical train on Christmas Eve to visit a fantastical North Pole. Reading the book was followed with a viewing of the movie by the same name starring Tom Hanks, which they enjoyed with hot chocolate.

Setting a winter scene in the classroom was an extensive set up of a winter Santa’s village, donated to the school by the sister of board member, Jan Groves.

The fun day included a surprise visit from a local Santa. Partner to the school, Ken Rouse, dressed as Santa and arrived to hand out holiday sticker activity books for the children to complete while home on winter vacation. The COVID-friendly Santa was unmasked for the photos only.

The preschoolers later ate Rotten Johnny’s pizza donated by board member, Nikki Ramagli.

All in all, the day was a treat for kids and parents alike. One parent said, “the school does so much for our kids. We appreciate their work. My child asks every day, on Sundays too, if he can go. He just loves it there.”

She appreciated the gift Shara helped each child create as well. It’s a 2021 calendar of seasonal and holiday-themed finger paintings for each month made by the child for the parents. “It’s a ton of work,” says Coughlin with a smile, “and every year I’ve done them I swear I won’t do it again next year. But the families love them and it’s totally worth it.”

She added, “We have the best families, we are so lucky to have them. We’re excited to welcome the new ones joining us at the start of the new year to expand our little family.”