‘Herself’ premiere Jan. 2-7 at Mary Fisher Theatre

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama “Herself” showing Jan. 2-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Herself” tells the story of Sandra, a young mother who seeks to rebuild her life from scratch to provide a safe home for her two young daughters.

In order to do so, she must escape the grip of a possessive ex-partner, circumnavigate a broken housing system, and bring together a community of friends who can support her and lend a helping hand.

Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodation. After months of struggling, she draws inspiration from one of her daughter’s bedtime stories and hits upon the idea of self-building an affordable home.

She finds an architect who provides her with plans and is offered land by Peggy (Harriet Walter), a woman she cleans for.

Aido (Conleth Hill), a building contractor, appears willing to help, too. But as her past rears its head in the form of Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson), her possessive ex, and as bureaucrats fight back against her independent spirit, will Sandra be able to rebuild her life from the ground up?

“Herself” is directed by acclaimed director Phyllida Lloyd (who also directed “Mamma Mia!” and “The Iron Lady”) and was shot on location in Dublin, Ireland.

“Herself” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 2-7. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 2, 3 and 4; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 6 and 7.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.