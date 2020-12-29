KSB Speaker Series presents Edward Wolfe Jan. 13

Keep Sedona Beautiful will continue to virtually host its Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 5 p.m.



This month’s guest is Dr. Edward W. Wolfe, a retired geologist who is currently focused on applying his knowledge to the interpretation and explanation of the area’s important water-resource issues. Please visit the KSB website, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.

According to Dr. Wolfe, “The groundwater serving Prescott-region residents is diminishing at a rate that is unsustainable in the long term with a warming climate and an ever-expanding population. Although the data focuses on the Prescott and upper Verde River region, the conclusions have implications for much of Northern Arizona. Will we take the actions necessary to reduce groundwater loss?”

Dr. Wolfe’s presentation will be a brief primer on groundwater basics, discussing reasons why our groundwater supply is diminishing, and describing some strategies to address its depletion.



Having spent his career with the U.S. Geological Survey for nearly 40 years, much of Dr. Wolfe’s work was related to areas of young volcanic rocks and to active volcanoes — as well as including work on the Moon during the Apollo Program. Since his retirement in Prescott, both singly and with retired USGS groundwater hydrologist William Meyer, he has written numerous articles on groundwater issues.



Wolfe was a founding member of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group’s Board of Directors, the former chairman of the Verde Watershed Association, former chairman of the Verde River Basin Partnership’s Technical Advisory Group, and former chairman of the Partnership’s Board of Directors.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.



Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area, now and in the future.



KSB activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies.



For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.