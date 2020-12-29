Meeting COVID-19 with art and gardens

When the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality in March, we suddenly received many requests from people wanting to start gardens. Food security was in the forefront of peoples’ response to the uncertainties we were facing, as the future of the supply chain came into question. We met this challenge with new approaches and innovations to our on-going projects.

With in-person contact restricted, Gardens for Humanity decided to meet the need for pandemic “Victory Gardens” by publishing an online guide for starting a garden, and providing gardeners with useful resources. After that, we consulted as requested about starting a garden. Since Spring planting was already underway, and our Seed Library was also unable to meet, we began to mail seeds upon request.



With the cancellation of schools, our after-school clubs, “Exploring Ecosystems through Gardens and Art,” in five schools were also put on hold. We realized that with school closures, and the focus on “learning” via computer, many children were missing healthy time outside, and the social/emotional support many experience with teachers and classmates.

To meet this need, we created “Home Garden Activity Kits” that we have so far distributed to more than 150 families. A grant from the Verde Valley STREAM Council largely funded this project. These kits provide an activity guide and materials with fun, hands-on learning at home, related to gardening and the environment. They get the kids outdoors, and stimulate their imagination and creativity. With the kits, children and their families can explore all subjects through art and gardening activities.

COVID-19 did not stop some of our teaching artists from offering our “Elder Garden Tile Project” at Sedona Winds Independent Living Center. In spite of the restrictions imposed to protect residents, our artists were able to provide all the materials, and mentored the dozen participating residents from a distance. The residents were so very appreciative and enthusiastic about this project! The tiles were installed on the West Sedona School Garden fence as decorative panels.

Our partnerships through the Sustainability Alliance enabled us to continue our community education efforts through virtual gatherings. The problems we face in physical and mental health, environmental sustainability, and social justice come down to the life choices we make. Alliance members are dedicated to help people gain awareness and tools for a more Earth-friendly life.

Through gardening and art we may become co-creators in a living environment that responds to our care and intentions. These evoke from us those qualities of our humanity that nourish the roots of our happiness, gratitude, and success. They can serve to heal ourselves and our relationships.

Our organization was founded with the insight and vision of Adele Seronde, a local artist, writer, and activist, who felt that the principles embodied in Nature and beauty can heal and bring communities together. We continue this unique and urgent calling and service.

To learn more about our programs, resources, and to support our programs, visit and explore our website at http://gardensforhumanity.org/.