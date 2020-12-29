Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Another Round’ premiere, Jan. 2-7

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the audience and critic sensation “Another Round” showing Jan. 2-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Another Round” is a fun, moving, life-affirming and thought-provoking drama about friendship, freedom, love — and alcohol.

There’s a theory that we should be born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood, and that modest inebriation opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing our problems and increasing our creativity.

Heartened by that theory, Martin (Mads Mikkelsen) and three of his friends — all weary high school teachers — embark on an experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday.

If Churchill won WW2 in a heavy daze of alcohol, who knows what a few drops might do for them and their students?

Initial results are positive, and the teachers’ little project turns into a genuine academic study. Both their classes and their results continue to improve, and the group feels alive again! As the units are knocked back, some of the participants see further improvement and others go off the rails. It becomes increasingly clear that while alcohol may have fueled great results in world history, some bold acts carry consequences.

“Another Round” has garnered critical acclaim and rave audience reviews and awards at prestigious film festivals around the world.

“Another Round” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 2-7. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 2, 3 and 4; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 6 and 7.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.