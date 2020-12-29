Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Keeping Mum’ encore Jan. 5

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a “Festival Flashback” of the sensational British comedy “Keeping Mum” — in honor of the film’s 15th anniversary — on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Keeping Mum” was a major audience hit and critical sensation when it premiered in the Sedona International Film Festival’s cinema series in 2006. The film stars Dame Maggie Smith, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and the late Patrick Swayze.

Some family secrets are best kept buried.

“Keeping Mum” stars Atkinson as Walter Goodfellow, an absent-minded vicar of a rural parish who is so distracted by the pressures of his job that he fails to notice his wife’s (Thomas) dalliance with her brash golf instructor (Swayze), his daughter’s parade of new boyfriends, and his young son’s regular trouncing by the school’s bullies.

Enter their charming new housekeeper, Grace (Smith), the answer to the family’s prayers: a sweet, grey-haired old lady with her own distinctive definition of cleaning house.

One by one, the family members find that Grace is able to solve their problems, but they don’t realize that her means are leading to a lot of ends and the population of their sleepy hamlet is rapidly diminishing.

“Keeping Mum” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.