Sedona Photography Symposium set for August 2021

The Sedona Photography Symposium brings world-class photographers to Sedona, Arizona, Aug. 12-15, for a series of presentations, workshops, field outings, and breakout sessions at the Sedona Creative Life Center.

The program’s theme, “Unleash Your Inner Artist,” is geared to photographers of all levels of experience. The purpose is to offer those attending a diverse subject range allowing each to experience, learn, and return home a better photographer.

Keynote Speaker Deborah Sandidge will discuss “The Essence of the Image – It’s not what you see, but what you feel that makes for better pictures.” Deborah is a Nikon Ambassador, author, and travel photographer who guides others to capture experiences and creative imagery, giving a sense of ‘being in the moment.”

In addition to Deborah Sandidge, professional photographers Dan Ballard, John Barclay, Karen Hutton, Brenda Tharpe, Mike Moats, Sean Parker and Rafael Pons of Photopills will also present at this year’s Symposium.

Adam Schallau returns to conduct post-symposium workshops at the North and South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Pre- and post-symposium workshops on image processing, macro-photography, night photography, landscape photography, and PhotoPills extensive training are also on the program.

It is the second time that the nonprofit Sedona Camera Club is bringing exceptional photography educators to Sedona via the Sedona Photography Symposium.

Due to COVID-19, the event, originally scheduled for 2020, had to be postponed and rescheduled to August 2021. Fortunately its outstanding lineup of photographers, workshops, and offerings are mostly unchanged.

The Sedona Camera Club is grateful to the presenters for their flexibility in rescheduling, enabling the club to continue offering this remarkable educational opportunity to the community and to photographers from around the world.

The 2019 Symposium included photographers Erin Babnik, Kurt Budliger, David Cobb, Adam Schallau, Cole Thompson, Suzanne Mathia, Joe Brady, Scott Stulberg, and Keynote Speaker, Rick Sammon, and the 2021 roster promises to be every bit as extraordinary.

“We are excited to once again bring world-class photographers to Sedona to share their experiences, artistry, and knowledge within Sedona’s beautiful landscape.

The lineup for this year’s Symposium serves to build on the terrific talent that we brought here for the 2019 Symposium, and it promises to be a great event,” says John Gafford, Co-Director of the Sedona Photography Symposium.

To register and learn more about the 2021 Sedona Photography Symposium, log on to www.sedonaphotosym.org, or go directly to Eventbrite.

The Sedona Photography Symposium is a program of the Sedona Camera Club, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and resources for photographers of all skill levels.