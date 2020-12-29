Village People Carl Coblentz says recovery is a beautiful thing

Everyone is on a journey. We’re often oblivious about where we came from and where we’re going.

Carl Coblentz used to be.

He is now focused on his path, working hard to make sure it’s the right course, and cognizant of how the trail behind him has shaped his journey. And there is never-ending hope for restoration and a bright future.

Recovery is a beautiful thing.

Each the eldest of 13 children, Carl’s parents were from families that were part of a strict religious group, almost communal, rigid and legalistic in their practices (not the type of faith where people are involved in a loving, grace-filled relationship with their creator). Outsiders were not welcome.

Carl’s parents left Ohio for Texas and a new life, only weeks after Carl was born, leaving behind faith and families. Because of it, their families shunned them. Life was rough for Carl. His dad was mostly absent, his parents fought heatedly, and he was bullied and ridiculed, even by a sibling. He remembers rain, flooding, swimming in nearby ditches and huge walking-stick bugs … and major family turmoil that tore at the fabric of his emotional center.

Moving back to Ohio at 5, Carl and his four brothers were farmed out to different relatives. Eventually reunited, they moved again. Here, Carl developed a close friend and many fond memories. Before high school they moved again.

But with each move, the bullying and ridicule followed Carl. He felt safest when he was alone. He escaped into video games and his grades suffered. He was (and still is) a very good artist and wanted to become a computer animator, doing artwork for video games.

Meanwhile, his parents rejoined the church of their youth. Carl had a sincere and profound experience with God, describing it as “a salvation moment. Everything was brighter. The sky was bluer. I was so happy.”

His grades improved. Sadly, this lasted only a short while. The church told him he didn’t belong there. He quit school, working a series of purposeless jobs over the next few years. His video game addiction led to him losing his job. Carl experienced a complete breakdown, severe depression, and anger.

Entering a relationship (lasting 13 years), Carl embraced new addictions - smoking and drinking. Moving to Glendale, Arizona, was a difficult transition. His drinking increased, as did his attempts to escape life through video games. He spent several years of his life drunk, morning to night, on the job and off.

His partner eventually died from alcohol overuse. But Carl’s drinking only increased. As did his anger.

Suicide ideation was with Carl during much of his life. He had decided he would make money, take care of his mom, and when she passed away, he’d kill himself. At an extremely low point, Carl moved to Sedona for a fresh start. Unfortunately, he continued his destructive lifestyle.

But then he met someone who believed in him and stood by him as he worked through some of the most difficult times of his life. Over the past eight months Carl recommitted his life to God, began praying all the time, got involved in a church (but not one like he’d been in as a youth), joined a grief therapy group, stopped smoking and drinking, got some mental health counseling, and joined AA (faithfully working the program).

“I was a very angry person and had a hard time loving. Now it’s much easier and I’m not angry all the time.”

Is Carl’s life perfect? Far from it. Does he have down moments and anger flare-ups? Sure. But he’s on a journey and focused on the path ahead of him. And there is never-ending hope for restoration and a bright future.

Recovery is a beautiful thing.

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident. *You can reach out to Pastor Jim anytime at 702-810-4048 or pastorjim@vocnaz.org.