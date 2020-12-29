OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Dec. 29
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

For your reading pleasure: a librarian's list

Dave Miller, manager of Clark’s Market, presents a gift to Pamela Logsdon (left) and Judy Poe, Director of Sedona Public Library.

Dave Miller, manager of Clark’s Market, presents a gift to Pamela Logsdon (left) and Judy Poe, Director of Sedona Public Library.

Cheryl L. Yeatts, Manager, Sedona Public Library In The Village
Originally Published: December 29, 2020 3:33 p.m.

People often ask me to recommend books. I am an avid reader, and I am always happy to introduce patrons to new titles and authors.

For 2021, I’ve made a list of 21 books that I recommend and hope you’ll enjoy reading as much as I did.

It was difficult narrowing my list to 21 titles; however, these books have made a lasting impression on me. When compiling this list, I selected books that are available in various formats from the Yavapai Library Network.

Fiction:

Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens

The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson

The Flight Attendant, by Chris Bohjalian

American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins

Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate

The Art Forger, by B.A. Shapiro

To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

Outlander, by Diana Gabaldon

Orphan Train, by Christina Baker Kline

A Time to Kill, by John Grisham

I Am Pilgrim, by Terry Hayes

Nonfiction:

Hillbilly Elegy, by J.D. Vance

Tequila Mockingbird, by Tim Federle

Becoming, by Michelle Obama

Mr. Owita’s Garden, by Carol Wall

The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates

The Library Book, by Susan Orlean

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot

A Walk in the Woods, by Bill Bryson

Monuments Men, by Robert M. Edsel

Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown

You can find more information about each title or author by searching the library catalog at sedonalibrary.org. For newer titles, you may have to wait for a copy if the book is on the bestseller list.

If you need assistance locating a title, placing a hold, renewing items you have checked out, receiving your PIN, or updating your account information, please contact the library at 928-284-1603 or email voc@sedonalibrary.org. We are here to help and look forward to assisting you in 2021.

As a new year begins, we would like to acknowledge our community for continuing to support library services during these unprecedented times.

A special shout out goes to Clark’s Market for designating Sedona Public Library as a recipient of their Non-Profit Monday program.

Thanks to Dave Miller, store manager, and the crew at Clark’s for encouraging shoppers to support the library. Thank you Clark’s Market and shoppers for your generous gift of $1,572 to support library services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News