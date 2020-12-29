For your reading pleasure: a librarian's list

People often ask me to recommend books. I am an avid reader, and I am always happy to introduce patrons to new titles and authors.

For 2021, I’ve made a list of 21 books that I recommend and hope you’ll enjoy reading as much as I did.



It was difficult narrowing my list to 21 titles; however, these books have made a lasting impression on me. When compiling this list, I selected books that are available in various formats from the Yavapai Library Network.

Fiction:

Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens

The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson

The Flight Attendant, by Chris Bohjalian

American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins

Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate

The Art Forger, by B.A. Shapiro

To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

Outlander, by Diana Gabaldon

Orphan Train, by Christina Baker Kline

A Time to Kill, by John Grisham

I Am Pilgrim, by Terry Hayes

Nonfiction:

Hillbilly Elegy, by J.D. Vance

Tequila Mockingbird, by Tim Federle

Becoming, by Michelle Obama

Mr. Owita’s Garden, by Carol Wall

The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates

The Library Book, by Susan Orlean

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot

A Walk in the Woods, by Bill Bryson

Monuments Men, by Robert M. Edsel

Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown

You can find more information about each title or author by searching the library catalog at sedonalibrary.org. For newer titles, you may have to wait for a copy if the book is on the bestseller list.

If you need assistance locating a title, placing a hold, renewing items you have checked out, receiving your PIN, or updating your account information, please contact the library at 928-284-1603 or email voc@sedonalibrary.org. We are here to help and look forward to assisting you in 2021.

As a new year begins, we would like to acknowledge our community for continuing to support library services during these unprecedented times.



A special shout out goes to Clark’s Market for designating Sedona Public Library as a recipient of their Non-Profit Monday program.



Thanks to Dave Miller, store manager, and the crew at Clark’s for encouraging shoppers to support the library. Thank you Clark’s Market and shoppers for your generous gift of $1,572 to support library services.