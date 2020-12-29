For your reading pleasure: a librarian's list
People often ask me to recommend books. I am an avid reader, and I am always happy to introduce patrons to new titles and authors.
For 2021, I’ve made a list of 21 books that I recommend and hope you’ll enjoy reading as much as I did.
It was difficult narrowing my list to 21 titles; however, these books have made a lasting impression on me. When compiling this list, I selected books that are available in various formats from the Yavapai Library Network.
Fiction:
Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens
The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson
The Flight Attendant, by Chris Bohjalian
American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins
Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate
The Art Forger, by B.A. Shapiro
To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee
Outlander, by Diana Gabaldon
Orphan Train, by Christina Baker Kline
A Time to Kill, by John Grisham
I Am Pilgrim, by Terry Hayes
Nonfiction:
Hillbilly Elegy, by J.D. Vance
Tequila Mockingbird, by Tim Federle
Becoming, by Michelle Obama
Mr. Owita’s Garden, by Carol Wall
The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates
The Library Book, by Susan Orlean
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot
A Walk in the Woods, by Bill Bryson
Monuments Men, by Robert M. Edsel
Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown
You can find more information about each title or author by searching the library catalog at sedonalibrary.org. For newer titles, you may have to wait for a copy if the book is on the bestseller list.
If you need assistance locating a title, placing a hold, renewing items you have checked out, receiving your PIN, or updating your account information, please contact the library at 928-284-1603 or email voc@sedonalibrary.org. We are here to help and look forward to assisting you in 2021.
As a new year begins, we would like to acknowledge our community for continuing to support library services during these unprecedented times.
A special shout out goes to Clark’s Market for designating Sedona Public Library as a recipient of their Non-Profit Monday program.
Thanks to Dave Miller, store manager, and the crew at Clark’s for encouraging shoppers to support the library. Thank you Clark’s Market and shoppers for your generous gift of $1,572 to support library services.
