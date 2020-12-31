Community events and announcements: Dec. 31, 2020

MATFORCE classes focus on good mental health

In January, MATFORCE will offer webinars focused on ways to take care of yourself.

Tackling subjects like loneliness, self-care, and stigma, January classes will cover a myriad of topics to help support good mental health and positive coping mechanisms through these trying times.

Below is a list of classes offered and how to register:

-True Self Care: Avoiding Burnout for Teachers, 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6

This class is designed to help teachers learn to recognize teacher burnout and develop strategies for long-term career success. Email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100. Free registration.

-Loneliness Amid COVID-19: Now More Serious Than Ever, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12

The COVID-19 pandemic has also created a loneliness epidemic. Register today to learn about the causes, consequences and solutions to correct loneliness. Register online at matforce.org/events.

-True Self Care: Avoiding Burnout for Parents, 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13

This webinar for parents will discuss the importance of self-care and how to create and use a self-care plan to prevent burnout. Free registration, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

-Community Coach Training, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16

Volunteer to be a community coach for a person returning to the community from incarceration. Mentoring has proven to be successful in reentry programs. Make a difference in your community and have a positive impact on someone’s life.

Learn needed skills for working one-on-one to help provide referrals, emotional support, and resources for individuals returning to the community from incarceration. No experience, prior qualifications or education is needed.

Email the Yavapai Reentry Project, a project of MATFORCE, to register at info@YavapaiReentryProject.org or call 928-708-0100.

Stigma: A Conversation from All Points of View. A two-part series of panel discussions on stigma

-A Panel Discussion on Substance Use Disorder, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19

Stigma is one of the barriers people face when seeking treatment for problem substance use. People often experience stigma from their own family members, friends, co-workers, and even the healthcare workers where treatment is offered.

Join panel members as they share a 360-degree view of stigma surrounding someone seeking treatment for substance use. Panelists will include a parent, child, spouse or partner, and the individual who sought treatment.

Register at info@matforceaz.org. For more information, visit matforce.org/events, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

-A Panel Discussion on Incarceration, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

Research shows that people returning from incarceration are one of the most stigmatized groups in society. They face many hardships once they are released. Being stigmatized as an ex-offender is a major barrier to successful community reintegration and reestablishing their life.

Join panel members as they share a 360-degree view of stigma surrounding someone returning to the community after incarceration. Panelists will include a parent, child, spouse or partner, and the individual who was incarcerated.

Register at info@matforceaz.org. For more information, visit matforce.org/events, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

Catholic Charities Community Outreach comes to Camp Verde Library

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services in the Camp Verde Community Library parking lot between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 and again on Tuesday, Feb. 2 to learn about Veteran’s services, housing issues, mental health services and other available community resources.

ACCHS applications (including SNAP/TANF) help provided via phone/Zoom. Accommodations providing social distancing and sanitization have been implemented.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road, just off of Montezuma Castle Highway. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

Adventist Church food bank closed until Jan. 6

The Camp Verde Seventh-Day Adventist Community Services food bank is closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its members.

We plan to reopen on Jan. 6, although we need a follow up as to the extent of the spread to their patrons and also will the National Guard be coming back on Jan. 6 to distribute food boxes.

For more information, email lainefinch@hotmail.com.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church is at 1406 N. Boot Hill Drive.

Precept Revelation

Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 13, women are invited to study the book of Revelation through Precept.

Since 1970, Precept has equipped small group Bible study leaders who can help you discover the truth of scripture for yourself, but not by yourself.

This women’s Precept Bible study will be held at the Koeppe home, 1300 E. Regge Way, Cottonwood.

Go to Precept.org to order workbook.

Email Kay_tee_did@hotmail.com for more information.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in America from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government of, by and for the people, and how each generation since continues to question how to form a more perfect union.

Camp Verde Community Library, in partnership with League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley has been chosen by the AZ Humanities Council to host the exhibit as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

The exhibition has toured five communities in Arizona and will end at the Camp Verde Library in 2021 with the last chance to view it locally.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country.

From revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story – the story of democracy in America.

Exhibition sections highlight the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Voices and Votes features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

I Am an American Too: History of American Indian Voting Rights, is a local poster exhibit designed to accompany the Arizona tour of the Voices and Votes exhibit. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley it helps tell the story of Indian voting rights in Arizona and the United States.

Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, Voices and Votes will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about democracy, the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens of all ages and walks of life, participating in government.

With the support and guidance of AZ State Humanities council, Camp Verde Community Library has developed complementary exhibits and will host virtual programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Visit museumonmainstreet.org, cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

Cottonwood offices closed on New Year’s Day

Cottonwood City offices will be closed on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1). Cottonwood police and fire departments will be fully staffed during the holidays. Utilities will have staff on-call in case of emergencies.

The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Cottonwood Recreation Center has adjusted its hours to observe New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Anyone interested in a quick workout can visit facebook.com/CWPARD and take advantage of the center’s prerecorded aerobics class videos.

Adjusted hours for Dec. 31: Fitness Center (open 4:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.) and Pool (open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.). Adjusted hours for Jan. 1: Fitness Center (open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.) and Pool (open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.)

For more information, call 928-634-5526 or visit cottonwoodaz.gov.

Cottonwood utility billing offices closed until Jan. 4

Cottonwood utility billing department offices, at 111 N. Main St. will be closed until Monday, Jan. 4.

Services will be provided via phone at 928-634-0186. However, due to staffing, wait times experienced may be longer than normal. Staff encourages payments to be made online through the Utility Billing portal on the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov, where one-time payment fees have been waived.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this unexpected closure. If you have any questions, please contact Kirsten Lennon at 928-340-2712 or klennon@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Volunteers needed for Cornville Vision 2032 project

In January, the Cornville Community Association (CCA) will begin work on a new Cornville Vision Statement that, along with statements from other Yavapai County communities, will become tools to start discussions for the County Comprehensive Plan process, which will take two years.

Volunteers are now needed to serve on a Cornville Vision 2032 working group, which will work with the CCA Planning & Zoning Committee and Board of Directors, to come up with a statement created by the residents to describe their vision of the Cornville community and how it would like to develop over the next 10 years.

Association members (Cornville residents and property owners) who have an active interest in the community and are willing to give time and energy to the task are welcome to join the group.

The visioning process will involve intense work for three to four months, beginning in January. Judy Miller, longtime CCA member and chair of the 2005 Cornville Community Plan committee, will coordinate the project.

Computer skills are required and knowledge of information technology desired. Creativity will be needed to fully involve the public via internet, small groups, and individual outreach. Comprehensive contact lists need to be developed and information gathered.

A community survey, in cooperation with Yavapai County, will be an important part of the process. The product is to be a 10-to 12-page vision statement covering eight planning elements: land use, transportation, water, open space, energy, environment, cost of development, and growth areas.

The initial document, which may still evolve and be adjusted over time, needs to be submitted to Yavapai County by April or May.

To become a part of the Cornville Vision 2032 working group, e-mail Judy Miller at ccadirector3@gmail.com or call 928-649-1916.

Status of LGBTQ+ rights in Arizona

At 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, the League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona Voters Education Program, OLLI at Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley, and Unify Sedona will present a discussion on LGBTQ+ rights in Arizona via ZOOM.

The presenter, Stanna Slater, will provide an insider’s update on the status of LGBTQ+ rights for Arizonans with an opportunity for questions and answers.

Born Jeffery Slater, Stanna Slater has been practicing law in Arizona since 1989. Slater launched The Law Office of Jeffery S. Slater, P.C., in 1999, and focuses on civil litigation, estate planning, and public policy advocacy for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.



Slater is a former chair of the Arizona State Bar’s Committee on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI). She currently serves as the LGBTQ liaison for the City of Scottsdale.

This program is free and everyone is welcome. To register for the event and receive the Zoom link, contact LWVNAZ@google.com.



The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization open to people of all genders.

For more information about the League, email lwvnaz@gmail.com. Unify Sedona, a rainbow alliance, is a local non-profit organization that promotes tolerance and celebrates diversity through education and collaboration.

Find out more at unifysedona.org.

Yavapai County closed for New Year’s Day

In honor of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Yavapai County buildings will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.

County offices will once again be staffed on Monday Jan. 4. Access will remain restricted.



Yavapai County encourage everyone to call the County department they need before arriving at a County building. Many of the services the County offers can be provided over the phone or online. Phone numbers for each department can be found at Yavapai.US/contact-us.

While the Sheriff’s offices will be closed, you can still call 911 in case of an emergency.

For more information about the county’s justice courts, visit courts.yavapai.us.

Republican luncheon scheduled Jan. 12

Mingus Mountain Republican Club will hold its next monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speakers include Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin and District 6 Representative Walt Blackman.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, and coffee or iced tea. Sodas are $1 extra. Cost is $5 for anyone who wants to attend and does not want lunch.

RSVP by email before Friday, Jan. 8 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Christmas tree drop-off

Free of charge, the City of Cottonwood will accept Christmas trees for disposal through Jan. 31.

Trees must be dropped off at the City of Cottonwood’s Reclaimed Water Fill Station, at 1480 W. Mingus Ave., adjacent to the Public Works yard.

The drop off site will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please follow the signs to the site. All lights and decorations must be removed from the trees before they are dropped off.

Any questions, call the Cottonwood Public Works Department at 928-634-8033.

Friends of the Verde announces third Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Join Friends of the Verde River at its third annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, to be held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment and connect with others, and watch films that feature the people, places, wildlife and initiatives making a splash in modern conservation today.

Although festival organizers have curated a lineup that relates deeply to the Friends of the Verde River mission here on the Verde, that lineup also takes place against a global backdrop.

Watch and learn about the threats and challenges, as well as the triumphs and joys, of habitat restoration, river conservation, environmental protection, and more.

For more information or to register for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, visit verderiver.org.

Northern Arizona Watercolor Society announces spring exhibit

To adapt to pandemic conditions and protocol, the NAWS Watermedia Exhibition will take place both live and virtually at the Sedona Arts Center from March 1–14.

The juror for the show is Carl Dalio, a Sedona resident with a degree in architecture, who as a successful fine artist works in oil, watercolor and pastel.

Since 1995, NAWS has promoted the art of watermedia painting throughout Arizona. From more than 100 entries, the juror selects from digital images. See naws-az.org for the prospectus for the show. Artists are invited to exhibit in a variety of categories.



For more information, contact exhibition chairpersons Mike Trulson at mikeymd2@msn.com and Nita Marlette at jmarlettes@gmail.com.

How to influence your community’s future

Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Sustainability Alliance will host a webinar on the upcoming update to Yavapai County’s Comprehensive Plan.

This plan will guide everything from land use to environmental protection.

Yavapai County is obligated to update its comprehensive plan soon. What’s in the comprehensive plan and how well does it balance the needs of people, the planet and prosperity? How can you influence the changes to the plan so your community has more control over what happens in your area?

Keep Sedona Beautiful has begun digging into the details. Craig Swanson will brief us on what they’ve learned and lead a discussion on next steps. Also, get a sneak peak at the Sustainability Scorecard results. Hosted by the Sustainability Alliance and OLLI.

You must register in advance and then Zoom will send you a link to join the meeting. Save that link because it’s generated by Zoom and unique to you. Visit https://yavapai.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpde2srDspE9T8rK_kblHOuQA5pG4e81xN to register. Space is limited.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.