Obituary: Vernon H. Barber

Vernon H. Barber, age 84 of Cottonwood, Arizona, went home to be with his Lord December 11, 2020.

He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, son of Alvin B. Barber and Ruth Maurene Cannon Barber.





He was a Barber for 14 years with his Dad at “A1 Barbers” barber shop in Tempe, Ariz. Later he retired from SRP having worked 23 years in the Transportation Department. Vernon was an active member of Verde Community Church.





He leaves his wife of 63 years, Dollena (Dolly); sons, Michael and Mark; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Vernon was loved by his wonderful extended family and many dear friends.

His joys were greeting people at church on Sunday mornings, old cars, old Westerns, and good food.





Due to Covid-19 there will be a Celebration of Life later. Burial was at Green Acres cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.