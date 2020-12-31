Obituary: Vernon H. Barber
Vernon H. Barber, age 84 of Cottonwood, Arizona, went home to be with his Lord December 11, 2020.
He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, son of Alvin B. Barber and Ruth Maurene Cannon Barber.
He was a Barber for 14 years with his Dad at “A1 Barbers” barber shop in Tempe, Ariz. Later he retired from SRP having worked 23 years in the Transportation Department. Vernon was an active member of Verde Community Church.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Dollena (Dolly); sons, Michael and Mark; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Vernon was loved by his wonderful extended family and many dear friends.
His joys were greeting people at church on Sunday mornings, old cars, old Westerns, and good food.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a Celebration of Life later. Burial was at Green Acres cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Camp Verde man indicted on second-degree murder charge; accused of killing son
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Man accused in Clarkdale murder still behind bars; woman accused of hindering prosecution out of jail
- More COVID-19 vaccine coming to county, nursing homes
- Arizonans age 75 or older now in second tier for COVID-19 vaccine
- Obituary: Dyshan Gaines
- Future of Peck’s Lake mired in murky waters
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident
- Yavapai one of three counties now in 'substantial' COVID-19 risk category
- Cottonwood man gets 14 years in prison on meth charges
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- Yavapai County slated to get COVID vaccines next week
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Commentary: Do the right thing? Put on a mask? Science or politics?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: