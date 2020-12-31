Smithsonian exhibit addition calls attention to missing, murdered Indigenous women
Emma Sears, Gaylord News
Originally Published: December 31, 2020 11:28 a.m.
Most Read
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Camp Verde man indicted on second-degree murder charge; accused of killing son
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Man accused in Clarkdale murder still behind bars; woman accused of hindering prosecution out of jail
- More COVID-19 vaccine coming to county, nursing homes
- Arizonans age 75 or older now in second tier for COVID-19 vaccine
- Obituary: Dyshan Gaines
- Future of Peck’s Lake mired in murky waters
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Teen flown to Flagstaff hospital after Camp Verde car accident
- Yavapai one of three counties now in 'substantial' COVID-19 risk category
- Cottonwood man gets 14 years in prison on meth charges
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- Yavapai County slated to get COVID vaccines next week
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Commentary: Do the right thing? Put on a mask? Science or politics?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
Women of the West: Opening exhibition and reception June 6 at Mountain Trails Galleries in Tlaquepaque