Clarkdale hears from ADOR directly on food tax

CLARKDALE — After the Arizona Department of Revenue sent its own staff to brief the Clarkdale Town Council on an overpaid tax situation, the Council agreed to attempt to leave things just as they are.

ADOR City Services Team Manager Jess Rankin led a presentation at the Council’s regular Tuesday meeting and took most of the questions from Council and Mayor Doug Von Gausig.

The presentation was brought about after the ADOR and Clarkdale staff have spent the past several months discussing an inconsistency in the way the town’s food tax has been collected over the past 20 years. In 2017, Clarkdale began using the City of Phoenix’s Business Intelligence System, a comprehensive data management system for some taxes paid to the DOR.

After reviewing reports from this software system, it became clear to Finance Director Kathy Cwiok and others that a tax on food for home consumption was being collected. This conflicts with the Town’s 2001 ordinance not to collect sales tax for food for home consumption.

Town staff began trying to rectify this matter by contacting the ADOR, though it took months to get a dialogue going. The ADOR has acknowledged the error and has agreed to pay back the excess tax to sellers of products, though the exact customers who paid the tax won’t see any refunds of about $64,000, spread out to 42 businesses, through December 2019.

Rankin told the Council that the ADOR relies heavily on municipalities to keep the state agency updated on the latest changes to ordinances and rates. However, in the case of Clarkdale’s 2001 repeal of its food tax, that tax was still collected by the ADOR through 2008.

“We don’t have a record of us being notified in 2001 of the repeal,” Rankin said. “I don’t come here to point fingers at anybody. I can tell you our reporting program and a system in which we all can find and resolve these issues has come a long way since 2001.”

Rankin said the food tax for Clarkdale residents was not collected from the start of 2009 through Aug. 31, 2013. For some reason, he said, the ADOR started collecting the 3 percent tax again on Sept. 1 1, 2013, which is when the still-growing total of $64,000 began accruing.

The tax affects a relatively small number of customers, and likely wouldn’t be a noticeable amount to most people. It would affect food purchased at one of the small stores in Clarkdale, as opposed to restaurants (the town doesn’t have a major grocery chain) along with online customers whose Clarkdale billing address for food products triggers a tax collection.

The ADOR has agreed to refund, to all businesses whose sales from 2013 to 2019 led to the mistakenly applied tax, if those businesses request refunds. That money will come from the Town of Clarkdale in terms of a deduction from regular ADOR tax revenue it provides to Clarkdale, so the town won’t have to send direct refund to anyone.

There has been no discussion about the overpaid tax from 2001 to 2008 — including the total dollar amount collected by the ADOR during that span — so there doesn’t appear to be a plan to return any of that money to businesses or taxpayers.

Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert grilled Rankin on who is to blame for the spotty collection history. Rankin said that would be tough to determine at each juncture.

“Communication simply didn’t happen at those times,” Rankin said. “In 2001, the ordinance might have been faxed to us, and simply been lost.”

Rankin pointed out that the removal of one tax code, in 2013, and the addition of new state law provisions, might have triggered ADOR staff to look up Clarkdale’s food tax rate and start collecting it in that year.

Councilman Bill Regner said while he generally believes taxes on food are regressive and hurt the poor the most, but the average of $8,000 Clarkdale has been receiving from the tax in each of the past six years has been needed for various projects and expenses.

Also, Regner said, if the town is absorbing having to possibly pay back as much as $64,000, funds will be needed to cover that expense.

Five local governments that collect on this type of food tax, at rates ranging from 2 and 4 percent, while four do not. Clarkdale has been charging at 3 percent; it recently approved a sales tax increase for other products to 3.5 percent.

Also in attendance Tuesday was ADOR Director Carlton Woodruff, whose past roles in government included four years as Clarkdale’s finance director. He only answered a couple of questions, as did Cwiok, Clarkdale’s present finance director.

Mayor Von Gausig pointed out that the Council doesn’t necessarily need to keep the rate at 3 percent. However, he asked the Council in an informal survey, at the conclusion of Tuesday’s presentation, if it would like to direct staff to draft an ordinance to keep the food tax rate at 3 percent, and no one objected.