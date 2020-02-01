High sports roundup: No. 4 Mingus girls soccer tops BM, Coco, hosts No. 5 Flag on Tuesday

Mingus Union girls soccer took care of business after their mini break and moved into the state’s top four.

The No. 4 Marauders (8-1, 3-1 Grand Canyon) outscored their opponents 5-0 last week to extend their winning streak to eight games.

On Tuesday Mingus Union beat No. 16 Bradshaw Mountain 3-0 at home in their first action since Jan. 17.

Junior midfielder/forward Sadie Backus opened up the scoring off an assist by senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow. Then senior defender Gabriella San Felice scored on a free kick.

Senior midfielder/forward Felicia Bueno scored the third, assisted by San Felice.

On Thursday they beat No. 35 Coconino 2-0 on the road, with Behlow getting a brace. Senior midfielder/forward Marli Urueta assisted on Behlow’s first goal and sophomore defender Brooke Peterson got the assist on the second.

On Tuesday the Marauders host No. 5 Flagstaff at 5 p.m.

Cowboys boys hoops routs No. 2 Glendale Prep

Two more blow out wins for Camp Verde High boys basketball saw their winning streak grow to 13.

The No. 5 Cowboys (20-3, 8-0 Central) knocked off No. 2 Glendale Prep on Friday night at home to win their 16th game out of their last 17.

Senior shooting guard Jason Collier scored 24 points, junior forward Mason Rayburn had 18, sophomore guard/forward Chino Salas-Zorrilla had 17 and senior forward/center Justin Ritzenthaler had 10 points.

On Tuesday CV beat No. 47 North Pointe Prep 73-29. There were 11 Cowboys that scored, led by Collier, who had 26.

Camp Verde hosts No. 26 Northland Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on senior night in their next game.

Camp Verde girls basketball wins 17th straight

Camp Verde High girls basketball added to their winning streak with a couple triumphs where they outscored their foes 125-46.

The No. 1 Cowboys (22-2, 8-0 Central) beat No. 44 North Pointe Prep 59-11 on Tuesday at home.

Then on Friday at home CV beat No. 18 Glendale Prep. The Cowboys held the Griffins to single digits in every quarter, including five points int he second, except for the fourth when GPA scored 12.

CV has won 17 of their last 18 games.

Up next for the Cowboys is a home game against No. 37 Northland Prep at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s senior night.

Mingus boys soccer draws with Coco

Mingus Union boys soccer closed out the week by sharing the spoils with Coconino on Friday night at home.

The No. 25 Marauders (4-4-2, 0-2-2 Grand Canyon) drew with the No. 24 Panthers 0-0.

On Wednesday Mingus Union lost 3-1 at No. 10 Bradshaw Mountain. Junior midfielder Ivan Udave scored the Marauders’ goal.

On Wednesday the Marauders travel to No. 4 Flagstaff. Then in their last home game on Friday they host No. 32 Lee Williams.

Marauder boys basketball falls to Bradshaw Mountain

On Friday night at home, No. 45 Mingus Union boys basketball (4-20, 1-8 Grand Canyon) lost 53-29.

On Tuesday Mingus Union lost 61-52 at No. 19 Glendale Cactus.

Up next for the Marauders is a trip to No. 13 Coconino on Tuesday. Mingus Union’s last home game is Friday against No. 20 Flagstaff.

Mingus girls hoops loses to BM

No. 45 Mingus Union girls basketball (0-18, 0-9 Grand Canyon) lost 57-41 to No. 21 Bradshaw Mountain on Friday night at home.

On Tuesday the Marauders lost 57-40 to No. 16 Glendale Cactus at home.

Up next for the Marauders is a trip to No. 12 Coconino on Tuesday. Mingus Union’s last home game is Friday against No. 6 Flagstaff.