Letter: Even never-Trump’ers should be able to recognize hypocrisy when they see it
Editor:
I am for a fair trial. Senator Schumer states that the only way the trial can be fair is to call witnesses.
Then he states that the Dems need just four Republicans to vote for impeachment.
This would indicate to anyone with half a brain that the Dems do not need any more testimony, and are convinced of guilt. So, why call more witnesses?
In 2016, the DNC paid megabucks for a dossier assembled by foreign actors to destroy Donald Trump, got it to the DOJ, and set into motion an attempted coup, which has gone on for nearly four years. When is enough?
Hillary and the DNC get a pass on the dossier, but President Trump is impeached for a phone call which benefitted nobody. Even never-Trump’ers should be able to recognize hypocrisy when they see it.
Ronald Luce
Cottonwood
- Juvenile sought in Speedway robbery now in custody
- Man killed by Sedona PD had violent history in Oregon
- Sexual assault suspect still at large
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Kelly G. Hollamon
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- McTurk resigns from Mingus School Board
- Cottonwood PD K9 used to help find methamphetamine, fentanyl
- Highway busts includes 362-pound meth seizure
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: