Sat, Feb. 01
Letter: Even never-Trump’ers should be able to recognize hypocrisy when they see it

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 12:03 p.m.

Editor:

I am for a fair trial. Senator Schumer states that the only way the trial can be fair is to call witnesses.

Then he states that the Dems need just four Republicans to vote for impeachment.

This would indicate to anyone with half a brain that the Dems do not need any more testimony, and are convinced of guilt. So, why call more witnesses?

In 2016, the DNC paid megabucks for a dossier assembled by foreign actors to destroy Donald Trump, got it to the DOJ, and set into motion an attempted coup, which has gone on for nearly four years. When is enough?

Hillary and the DNC get a pass on the dossier, but President Trump is impeached for a phone call which benefitted nobody. Even never-Trump’ers should be able to recognize hypocrisy when they see it.

Ronald Luce

Cottonwood

