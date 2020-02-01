OFFERS
Letter: John McCain would not have stood for this, and neither should you

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 12:01 p.m.

Editor:

It’s looking pretty grim for our democracy as we know it; if, as predicted, the Senate votes for acquittal of this president without first hearing from any witnesses at all, they will be essentially voting for a king who can do whatever he wants without consequence.

This would not only include Trump, but all Presidents who come after, if there will be any, that is. The president can and will get foreign help to stay in power indefinitely, because the Congress will have no say whatsoever to stop him.

Which brings me to my next point: if the Senate votes to acquit, they will be giving up both the Senate’s and House’s constitutional duty to check and balance the executive branch, thus making our constitution worthless and putting our very democracy in peril.

As American citizens, if you are not paying attention now, this would be a good time to start. Much more is going on in DC right now than just partisan politics. We are at the brink of a blow to our democracy that will change our society, judicial system, and institutions which have stood the test of time for generations.

John McCain would not have stood for this, and neither should you.

Deborah Lozano

Cottonwood

