Letter: Mr. Garrison, not ‘everyone’ is pleased with Verde Connect

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 12:05 p.m.

Editor:

I would like to respond to Randy Garrison’s comments concerning the Verde Connect project.

I was startled and disappointed to read he has already made his mind up concerning this controversial topic. He has done this prior to hearing and investigating all public comments and studies.

Isn’t the mission statement of the Board of Supervisors “To provide for the welfare and security of the citizens of Yavapai County with effective and fiscally responsible leadership while advancing cooperation between other governmental agencies?”

Mr. Garrison has failed to abide by that statement. He said, “EVERYONE is excited to see this project move forward.” Did he forget or just ignore the hundreds of people objecting, and the Camp Verde Town Council’s resolution to oppose the project?




As a voter, and you can call me naive, but I expect elected officials to maintain an open mind, be thoughtful and considerate of all their constituents, not rush to judgment based on their own biases. I expect them to intelligently seek inspiration after considering all information. Supervisor Garrison has not done that.

I would hope he would not rush to judgment til all evidence is in and prove he is a trustworthy Supervisor of his county.

As Abraham Lincoln said “Whatever you are be a good one.”

Suzanne Gosar

Sedona



