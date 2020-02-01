OFFERS
Mingus hopes to keep board seat open until November election

John McTurk

John McTurk

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 1, 2020 12:24 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — On Jan. 23, John McTurk resigned from the Mingus Union School Board because of bad health.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the district’s governing board will consider a resolution to keep McTurk’s seat open until the November election.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet in the school’s library, 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood.

McTurk was elected in November 2018 for a four-year term that expired on Dec. 31, 2022. Friday, Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott explained that the district is not interested in keeping the seat open any longer than necessary.

“Since we’re coming up to the dates when a person might take out an election packet to run in 2020, and appointments are not typically made after that time, (Yavapai County School Superintendent) Tim Carter would take under advisement a request to hold the position vacant and allow the 2020 election to fill the position,” Westcott said.

For McTurk, the decision to leave the board was necessary, not just because of his health, but also that he is relocating to the Phoenix area.

“I’ve stepped away from all of my responsibilities in the Verde Valley,” McTurk said Friday.

Although McTurk said there are issues he hoped to see through on the district’s governing board, he said that he has a “lot of faith in the board that we have.”

“They are some of the smartest people I’ve ever met, and they all have good hearts,” McTurk said. “I walk away knowing that the district is in really good hands.”

In his year-plus time served on the Mingus Union School Board, McTurk said he is most pleased with the selection of Westcott as superintendent.

“I’m proud that we could work with him when he interned, and as he transitioned in as superintendent,” McTurk said. “I think he’s going to be a huge impact for Mingus in a positive way.”

Also Monday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider approving a statement or resolution connected to the possible consolidation with Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District. The board will also consider hiring Mike Williams and Associates as the district’s legislative lobbyists.

A copy of the agenda for the Feb. 3 special meeting can be found at mingusunion.com within 24 hours of the meeting.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Contact
