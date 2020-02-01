Money talks and Friends of Verde River are all ears

COTTONWOOD — It takes a great deal of volunteer hours to keep the Verde River flowing and its watershed healthy.

It also takes money.

The Friends of the Verde River derive much of its funding from local sources, according to Executive Director Nancy Steele. However, she’d like to see that expand.

Steele came back to Arizona about two years ago, specifically to be the director of Friends of the Verde River. She said what drew her away from Los Angeles — where she’d been for 40 years after growing up in Phoenix — were the number of Verde Valley people committing to seeing the river as an essential component of human life.

“I discovered there were many people here who see the value of the river,” Steele said. “And they have innovative and creative ways to not only help the river flow freely and with impact by humans limited, but also in finding resources foundations need to do that work.”

The Friends of the Verde River, formed in 2007 when Arizona State Parks was seeking a non-government agency for conversation projects in the area, requires funding in order to hire staff, hold education and other events and to execute its three aims: sustaining the flows of the river, restoring habitat and promoting community.

“Meeting people here who see habitat as essential to us humans living here, that’s another thing that made me One of the most visible local sources of funding for the Friends organization are local businesses.

“We have about 30 business partners who all receive window stickers, and they’re predominantly here in the Verde Valley” Steele said. “We ask each one to make a monthly commitment. And we ask businesses to sponsor events.”

The organization’s three biggest annual events are the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, the Verde River Runoff race and fun float (the eighth-annual version is set for March 21) and the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival.

These events generate some income on their own, and the Friends of the Verde River gives back to the community when it can. An annual auction at the birding festival sends one child each year to a birding camp, and in 2019, that auction raised enough money to send two children to the camp.

Small grants to help with specific local projects are made by the organization as well.

Steele said visitors to these events often have a box to check, when registering, which allows participants to make a donation. She said many adults already know why they’re supporting a conservation nonprofit, but if anyone wants to know why the work is important, she or other staff are willing to explain in detail.

One source that’s been of significant benefit to Friends project has been the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. Steele said the Friends of the Verde River are extremely grateful for the funds that it and other environmental organizations have received from the trust through the years.

In mid-November, representatives of the Pulliam Trust announced a donation of almost $600,000 for a variety of Verde River projects. The money from the trust, which has donated a total of about $5 million through the years for projects along the river, will go to the Nature Conservancy of Arizona and to the Friends of the Verde River.

The Walton Family Foundation has continually funded Friends’ projects for about 10 years, but will most likely “be moving on in 2021,” Steele said, but this has been known for some time.

“It’s completely normal for wealthy family foundations to change what causes they support,” she said.

Partnerships with government agencies or departments, such as the national forests in northern Arizona, for events or programs, are ways the Friends helps combine resources.

Arizona Gives Day, set for April 7 in 2020, is a time nonprofits urge supporters to make annual contributions through azgives.org. Steele said research shows most of the biggest givers tend to be from the “Baby Boomer” generation, and that has long been the case. But rather than write a large check at the end of the year, she said, Millenials tend to put donations on a recurring electronic payment plan, committing, say, $10 per month.

Steele said there have also been events set up by businesses or other organizations specifically as fundraisers for a nonprofit. THAT Brewery has held a Fourth of July event that benefits the Friends of the Verde River; The State Bar holds a music festival for the same aim and Tilted Earth is a festival benefitting Friends and other conservation groups.

Blazin’ M Ranch’s Spur Saloon has served a drink called the “Dirty Verde,” which Steele mentioned as an example of a product customers can buy at a local business, with some or all of the proceeds from each sale going to the Friends of the Verde River.

Steele said getting the word out about the Friends of the Verde River’s projects is an important part of planning. “We’d like to get more people involved, both as volunteers and as contributors,” Steele said. “When folks come help with, say, helping eradicate a non-native plant, with their own hands, they really get the need for conservation.”