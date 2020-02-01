OFFERS
Feb. 01
Obituary: Dennis Craft Jr. 1964-2019

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 11:55 a.m.

Dennis Craft Jr., was born on September 6, 1964 in Pomona, California and died on December 28, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Westcott Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.

