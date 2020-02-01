Obituary: Patrick Adam Gates 1970-2020
Originally Published: February 1, 2020 11:56 a.m.
Patrick Adam Gates was born on December 16, 1970 in Cottonwood, Arizona and passed away on January 14, 2020, in Bagdad, Arizona. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory of Prescott, Arizona.
