OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 01
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Patrick Adam Gates 1970-2020

Originally Published: February 1, 2020 11:56 a.m.

Patrick Adam Gates was born on December 16, 1970 in Cottonwood, Arizona and passed away on January 14, 2020, in Bagdad, Arizona. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory of Prescott, Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Harold Lee Hollon 1936-2020
Obituary: George Soto Quintero 1923-2017
Obituary: Loreen Lou Longfellow 1941-2017
Obituary: David Bruce Busby 1949-2017
Obituary: William J. Babcock 1947-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News