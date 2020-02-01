Spotlight focused on those who Keep Sedona Beautiful

SEDONA - Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

And members of Keep Sedona Beautiful have worked for 48 years to keep Sedona beautiful in their eyes.

On Wednesday, the KSB members continued that tradition in an older neighborhood in Sedona as the sun set on the towering red rocks.

They met on Brewer Road to give out five awards of excellence to local business owners and the town’s chamber of commerce.

KSB President Bill Pumphrey stood in front of KSB members, friends, and Sedona City and chamber staff, as he announced the recipients worthy of the KSB honor.

“The mission is to protect the city’s beauty and the environment of the Greater Sedona area,” explained KSB member Craig Swanson before the meeting. “And we think of the Greater Sedona area as the Verde Valley.

The group has about 350 members, Swanson said. The KBS has given out 500 awards since 1972 in categories such as landscaping, architecture, signage, dark sky lighting, environmental education, cultural heritage and sustainability. The KBS works with government officials and councils on these issues.

One of the most visible things the KBS does is litter lifting on 70 miles of Sedona roads.

The 2019 KSB Award of Excellence winners are:

Snap Fitness (Village of Oak Creek). KSB Award of Excellence for Dark Sky Lighting

With a flick of a switch, Snap Fitness impressed the KSB when owner Steele Sacks agreed to turn off his bright “Snap Fitness” sign on the top of his building at 10 p.m. instead of leaving it on all night.

KSB is at the forefront of working with local communities and the International Dark Sky Association to preserve local dark skies, Pumphrey explained to the audience.

A municipality cannot force existing businesses to retrofit their lighting, he said. Snap Fitness is open 24 hours, thus, according to Yavapai County ordinances, they can stay lighted for 24 hours a day, he added.

“When it was brought to Steele’s attention that their sign was both annoying local residents and contributing to pollution of the night sky, he immediately agreed to turn off the sign at 10 p.m.,” said Pumphrey.

Snap Fitness is open 12 hours so he can serve the hotel and restaurant industry, explained Steele at the meeting. He said he owns seven Snap Fitness gyms, including Cottonwood and West Sedona.

Sedona Beer Company, KSB Award for Excellence for Sustainability

The beer company on Jordan Road opened a few years ago by a young couple, Kali Gajewski and Mac Crawford, and were recognized for using base malt grown by the Hauser family in Camp Verde and malted by Sinagua Malt.

The small brewery saves water in several ways including by using “Squarrels” instead of traditional barrels. They even had custom-made handles made for the beer taps from The Melting Pot, a local glass blowing studio.

The couple did not make Wednesday’s event, but had Kathleen Ventura from the Sedona company, Compost Crowd, picked up Sedona Beer Co.’s award. Ventura also picks up the beer-making waste products in her truck for composting.

Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, Sustainability Award of Excellence

President/CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff accepted the Sedona Chamber of Commerce Award as a group of chamber staff members joined her at the recognition event.

“The KSB has long understood the need for organizations, businesses and communities to focus on sustainability,” Pumphrey said.

The KSB is a lead partner in some of the plans being implemented by the Chamber’s Sustainable Tourism Plan that identifies the environment, resident’s quality of life, quality of the economy and visitor experience.

The KSB is a proud partner in encouraging less consumption of single-use plastics, encouraging dark-sky lightning, develop land in alignment with sustainability goals and encourage businesses and residents to eliminate the use of pesticides and other chemicals that negatively impact the environment.

Michael Raney, Community Service Award of Excellence

Pumphrey described Raney as a steward of the land, a trail maintenance volunteer and community advocate. He is the owner of Over the Edge bike shop in West Sedona and co-founder of the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival.

The bike festival has resulted in over $25,000 for the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund and the Verde Valley Cycling Coalition. He is also on the board of the trail fund which supports the U.S. Forest Service with the development and maintenance of biking and hiking trails.

Local Juicery, Environmental Stewardship Award of Excellence

Mike and Summer Sanders grew up in Sedona, explained Pumphrey. They are proud to use only compostable and recyclable to-go products.

Local Juicery is an ambassador for StrawFree Sedona and has an emphasis on eliminating single-use plastics, something important to the KSB. All their composting goes to a local farmer and are in the process of getting their kitchen certified with a commercial sanitizer which will allow glass bottle recycling on premises so customers can return them and they can be reused.

“For our board and our members, the message of sustainability is something that really resonates,” said Swanson.