Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance

COTTONWOOD — While City of Cottonwood staff hasn’t recently announced any direct plans for a development of “tiny homes,” there are plans at Tuesday’s meeting to possibly start the process of putting an ordinance on the books addressing those kinds of structures.

At its Monday, Jan. 27 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval to Council of the proposed Tiny Homes text amendment.

Tuesday, when the Cottonwood Council meets for its 6 p.m. meeting in Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood, it will consider a zoning code section of an ordinance that specifically covers elements of tiny homes.

“Tiny homes are a viable, popular, fast-developing option for housing in many communities across the country, including Arizona,” Tuesday’s agenda packet states. “Since the Community Development Department started to receive inquiries related to tiny home placement, it is important that development guidelines are implemented to accommodate and reasonably regulate their use within the city.”

An ordinance will give staff consistent development standards and make it easier to answer and direct inquiries on where and how a tiny home can be placed within the city.

The city does not have any rules, regulations or policies that specifically address tiny homes or their placement within various zoning districts. The topic has been discussed by Council before, but aside from adopting the 2018 International Building Codes, the city doesn’t have specific size parameters for those types of structures, such as size minimum or maximum.

Also on Tuesday agenda is reclassification of the position held by Richard Faust, who plans to retire soon. Faust’s position is as economic development director, and he commands a “range 31” salary that has him making more than $140,000 in Fiscal 2020.

The proposed reclassification would add tourism director to the economic duties of the position, and would be moved to class 29, commanding a starting salary range of between about $70,000 and $81,000 in the Fiscal 2021 budget.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include an agreement with Circle K to give up an alley in exchange for a bus pullout along Mingus Avenue as a new store is constructed, the purchase of a 2015 backhoe from Empire Cat for $65,000.

There is also a proposed provision in zoning ordinance to allow the keeping of livestock on C-1-zoned properties with a conditional use permit, subject to certain requirements.