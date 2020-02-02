OFFERS
Cottonwood-Oak Creek ‘so close’ to aligning calendar with other districts

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 2, 2020 6:06 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood-Oak Creek is “pretty darned close” to having its 2020-21 school calendar aligned with the Mingus Union, Clarkdale-Jerome and Sedona Oak Creek districts, Superintendent Steve King said Friday.

“So close,” King said, that Cottonwood-Oak Creek should have its new school calendar for approval on the district governing board’s March agenda.

“It’s actually kind of exciting, working on the calendars with the other districts,” King said.

King did not release details of the calendar, which is still under construction. But he said that he’s still working with Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott and Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown on calendar alignment.

“We’ve done a lot of work with Mingus, Clarkdale, Sedona and with Yavapai College,” King said.

School board meets Tuesday

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet for a study session to discuss a proposed standards-based grading system.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at the District Office, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

At 6 p.m., the board will end its study session to begin its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The board will consider out-of-state travel for technology and neurosequential training and will discuss policy revisions, as well as their accompanying regulations.

A copy of both agendas can be found at cocsd.us. Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

Contact
