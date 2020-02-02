Sharp temperature drop over next three days in valley
Originally Published: February 2, 2020 7:40 p.m.
The National Weather Service forecast for Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 3-5, shows a sharp temperature drop from the warm conditions of the past week.
While chances of precipitation aren't any higher than 20 percent in any Verde Valley-area community, highs will only be in the 40s across most of the Valley through Wednesday.
Camp Verde will be the warmest spot in the valley, with a high of 54 forecast for Monday.
winds will be moderate, with about 15 mph in Sedona as the harshest in the forecast.
Highs will return to the upper 50s on Thursday.
Most Read
- Juvenile sought in Speedway robbery now in custody
- Cottonwood PD K9 used to help find methamphetamine, fentanyl
- Obituary: Kelly G. Hollamon
- Highway busts includes 362-pound meth seizure
- McTurk resigns from Mingus School Board
- Man killed by Sedona PD had violent history in Oregon
- No major injuries in 260 wreck
- Sexual assault suspect still at large
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: