Sharp temperature drop over next three days in valley

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 3-5, shows a sharp temperature drop from the warm conditions of the past week.

While chances of precipitation aren't any higher than 20 percent in any Verde Valley-area community, highs will only be in the 40s across most of the Valley through Wednesday.

Camp Verde will be the warmest spot in the valley, with a high of 54 forecast for Monday.

winds will be moderate, with about 15 mph in Sedona as the harshest in the forecast.

Highs will return to the upper 50s on Thursday.