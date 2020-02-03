Camp Verde council to discuss Butner’s actions in Jan. 8 meeting

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Town Council will not levy sanctions Wednesday against Council Member Joe Butner, Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday.

But council will discuss a complaint filed by Bruce George against the first-term council member.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

On Jan. 8, George was seeking reappointment to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission when Butner asked questions “trying to introduce some unsubstantiated allegations,” George stated in his Jan. 13 complaint.

“Nobody who is volunteering their time for the benefit of Camp Verde should be treated in the manner I was subjected to during this council meeting,” George stated in his complaint.

Video from council’s Jan. 8 meeting can be seen at cvaz.org.

Wednesday will be council’s first opportunity to discuss the complaint against Butner in a public setting. Martin said that he does not know whether council will ever impose sanctions against Butner regarding the complaint.

“Sanctions are not on the agenda, not now,” Martin said. “I haven’t any indication yet that there will be.”

Wednesday’s discussions, Martin also said, “will lead to better procedures.”

“Any policy and procedure is open to constant review and improvement,” Martin said. “Maybe our procedures aren’t clear enough. That’s a good conversation for council to have.”

On Jan. 28, council met in executive session with Town Attorney Bill Sims to discuss the complaint filed by George. George’s complaint stems from a Friday, Dec. 13 complaint filed against George that Butner gave to council members as George was seeking reappointment to Planning and Zoning.

Wednesday’s agenda can be found at campverde.az.gov.

For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

