Clarkdale P & Z to meet Feb. 20
CLARKDALE— A public Hearing will be held by the Town of Clarkdale Planning Commission, in the Men’s Lounge, Clarkdale Memorial Clubhouse, Clarkdale, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20.
The public meeting will allow the Planning Commission to address proposed text amendments.
There are proposed text amendments to Chapter 11 (design review and site plan review) Chapter 4 (general provisions), Subsections 4-0120 (off-street parking and loading) and 4-080 (fence height), Chapter 8 (Outdoor lighting) and Chapter 9 (landscape design standards).
Copies of the amendments are available for citizens to review at the Town of Clarkdale Planning Department office, 890 Main Street, Clarkdale, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
