K9 alert prompts drug arrest during traffic stop in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD - On Jan. 29 at about 10:30 p.m. 26-year-old Cottonwood resident Chad Andrew Edwards was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia after Cottonwood Police Department K9 Kratos alerted to the vehicle Edwards was in.

Officer Chris Dowell conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for traffic violations. During the traffic stop, he ran Kratos around the vehicle for a free air sniff. Kratos alerted to the passenger side where Edwards was seated. A search of the vehicle revealed about four grams of methamphetamine hidden in the seat in which Edwards was sitting.

A third occupant of the vehicle had a misdemeanor warrant for theft issued from the Cottonwood Municipal Court. He was also arrested but only for his warrant.

The driver was issued a citation and released from the scene. Edwards was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia; both felonies.