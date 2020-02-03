Mingus School Board OK’s anti-consolidation resolution

COTTONWOOD — Although a consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts would need to be voter approved, the Mingus Union School Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday against merging districts.

Before the board’s 4-0 vote, Mingus Union School Board President Carol Anne Teague read the resolution, while referencing several points from a consolidation fact sheet contained in the board’s agenda packet.

A copy of the district’s consolidation fact sheet is available at mingusunion.com.

Ultimately, the difference between savings and salary equalization of a newly-unified school district “would put that new district in peril,” Teague claimed.

“Without a clear picture of a unified budget built on staffing and enrollment projections, one cannot predict the ability of a unified district to address current compensation or provide future compensatory increases,” Teague read from the fact sheet.

Teague also spoke of evidence that points to “increased operating expenses after district unification.” She also said that according to “two major studies,” increases in student achievement after district unification “are statistically insignificant.”

“What we do know is that Arizona union high school districts (those that are high school only) continue to score above the state average on the ACT,” Teague read. “This counters the intuition that a unified K-12 district has some sort of advantage with respect to achievement.”

Since February 2107, Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools have urged the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to support his drive for a voter-approved consolidation of the two districts.

Groseta’s original plan was to include the Clarkdale-Jerome School District. But the district’s governing board voted unanimously on May 9, 2017 to have nothing to do with the district merger.

“We wish our neighboring districts the best as they deliberate this unification option, and of course, [we] will always continue to participate in collaborations and shared services to benefit all our districts and our students,” Clarkdale-Jerome Board President Jill Zaske wrote in a May 2017 letter to the editor to the Verde Independent.

The Mingus Union School Board also voted 4-to-0 to hire Mike Williams and Associates as legislative lobbyists.

According to District Superintendent Mike Westcott, the district’s new lobbyist has also worked with Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Beaver Creek School Districts.

Westcott said he’s unsure of the financial details of the agreement other than “under the requirement to get three bids,” the district would be paying no more than $10,000 for services.

