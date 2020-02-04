Coconino sheriff’s office looking for missing person

FLAGSTAFF — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 56-year-old William Morrison, last seen on Jan. 11 at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the Munds Park area.

According to a missing persons notice by Coconino sheriff’s office, Morrison, who goes by Bill, “did not tell anyone where he was going, or of any plans.”

Coconino sheriff’s office also said there was no response from his cell phone.

“Bill has suffered from depression in the past, and friends and family are concerned for his welfare,” according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Morrison is 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Morrison drives a blue 2016 Toyota Tundra pick up, with Arizona license plate BZX-7949.

The truck has a black camper shell, a 20-inch LED light bar mounted on the front bumper, and black rock crawler style steps below the door.

Anyone with information about William Morrison should call Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or 800-338-7888, or call silent witness at 928-774-6111.