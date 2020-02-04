Letter: Impeachment trial turned into a sham

Editor:

If witnesses had been called, it would have led directly to the heart of the White House.

It does not matter, what these Senators say, think or feel, what matters is, what they DID. What is in the documents or witness testimony that they do not want us to know?

They turned this so important trial, into a SHAM, turned our Justice System into a Joke and nullified our American Constitution.

Our freedom is on its way out and a dictatorship has been approved.

CONGRATULATIONS to our Republican Senate.

Opinion, Prediction or Fact? We will see soon enough.

A.F. Moore

Cottonwood