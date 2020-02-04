Letter: Republicans clearly put party above the people

Editor:

75% of Americans which includes the Republicans, wanted witnesses in the Donald Trump impeachment trial. But, once again our Republican elected officials ignored the will of the people. They are afraid of Trump’s wrath and of their donors. They want to stay in office so they have put party over the people.

Waiting to remove Trump from office in the 2020 election is iffy. We have proof of Russian interference in the 2016 election & we’ve all heard Trump on national TV call for foreign interference in the 2020 election.

The Trump Party has been referred to as a cult by some. If we study cults and their behaviors then we can understand why people follow Trump blindly.

The good economy Trump inherited from President Obama is in pretty good shape; although, not for all of us. The wealthy & corporations are doing fantastic. Some of us have paid more in taxes, had health insurance costs rise & had our social security payments lowered since Trump took office.

But, I’m choosing to believe that those who voted for Trump in 2016 now understand that our democracy & the danger to our national security can no longer be tolerated. Also, in our local elections we need to send packing those who still support the lawless Trump administration.

Cindy Harms

Cottonwood