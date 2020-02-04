OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  28.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Suzanne Gosar hit nail squarely on the head

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 10:16 a.m.

Editor:

No one could have sent a better response to ‘Mr’ Garrison than Suzanne Gosar in regards to the terrible money wasting, intrusive Verde Connect.

Barbara Ohlwiler

Cornville

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Mr. Garrison, not ‘everyone’ is pleased with Verde Connect
Letter: Reps. need to get behind get behind Audit the Pentagon Act of 2017
Letter: So what is Rep. Gosar doing with his time?
Letter: What to do with excess A+ waste water?
Letter: Verde Connect is not a solution, it’s an agenda

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News