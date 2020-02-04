Letter: Suzanne Gosar hit nail squarely on the head
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 10:16 a.m.
Editor:
No one could have sent a better response to ‘Mr’ Garrison than Suzanne Gosar in regards to the terrible money wasting, intrusive Verde Connect.
Barbara Ohlwiler
Cornville
