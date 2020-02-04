OFFERS
Registered sex offender accused of masturbating in front of home

Sean Curtis Noble

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 2:17 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday evening on indecent exposure and public sexual indecency charges at his Cottonwood home.

According to a news release, Sean Curtis Noble, 41, was arrested after the Cottonwood Police Department was called to a Manzanita Drive residence for a report of a man standing on his porch, exposing himself and masturbating in front of four children ranging in age from 4 to 11.

The children live in an apartment complex nearby and were walking in the vicinity of the suspect’s resi-dence.

Police knocked on his door, but he no one answered, the release states.

Officers then obtained a search warrant, and later, while many people were home watching the Super Bowl, officers returned with the warrant and removed Noble from the residence.

He is a Level 3 registered sex offender, due to similar charges, and evidence of an undisclosed type was seized from his residence, to be sent to a lab for analysis.

The release states that an investigation is ongoing.

Noble was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center, where he remained, as of Tuesday after-noon, on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

