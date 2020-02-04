Sedona seeks community input on refined walking, biking improvements
SEDONA – The city of Sedona will hold a public meeting from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Sedona City Hall Council Chambers to hear from residents on a map of narrowed down, potential walking and biking routes such as sidewalks, pathways and bike lanes.
This is part of the Get Outside (GO) Sedona Plan to make walking and biking a safe, enjoyable experience with convenient connections between destinations. City Hall Council Chambers is at 102 Roadrunner Dr.
Anyone who cannot attend the meeting is invited to submit comments at sedonaaz.gov/go or call Senior Planner Cynthia Lovely at 928-203-5035.
