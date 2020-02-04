Camp Verde’s Tina Scott nominated for county high school award

CAMP VERDE — At age 5, Tina Scott knew she wanted to become a teacher when she grew up.

Now with seven years in the classroom, all for Camp Verde High School, Scott said recently that teaching chose her, not the other way around.

“I am a teacher because what I do matters. Every. Single. Day,” said Scott, nominated by Camp Verde High School for Yavapai County Teacher of the Year. “I am a teacher because I am an optimist who believes in others. It is upon us to set the momentum of the change we wish to see in the world.”

In his nomination letter, Camp Verde High School Career and Technical Education Chair Tracy Tudor wrote that teaching accomplishments, leadership and dependability are reasons why Scott deserves consideration for the award.

“I’m a 24-year Air Force veteran and a high school teacher of 15 years,” Tudor wrote, “and I assure you that this candidate is among the very best that I have seen.”

From work with the county’s MATForce essay contest to being the school’s SkillsUSA director to starting the school’s Bread of Life food drive, Scott also is senior class sponsor, which means she is also responsible for coordinating events such as homecoming and prom.

But it’s not just hard work that made Scott a nominee for Teacher of the Year in the high school category. Scott said it helps that she’s a little crazy – meaning crazy for Camp Verde High School’s students.

“Most of the people I meet and speak with believe educators must be a little left of center to educate today’s youth,” Scott said. “I introduce myself and am warmly greeted. Then, I label myself as a teacher. This brings on the questions. I am asked what grade I teach. I’m immediately and boldly declared crazy when I state that I teach 13- to 18-year-old students.

“They then proceed to ask me how I tolerate working with teenagers. I inform these people that I enjoy teaching our youth, because they teach me too. Wholeheartedly and with certainty, I agree with spectators of our sport, I am crazy. Crazy for our kids.”

On Feb. 12 in Prescott, Scott will find out whether she is a finalist for Yavapai County’s annual Teacher of the Year awards. Although all nominees receive $500, teachers aren’t in it for the money.

“I work with young geniuses who are fearless in the learning environment I’ve created within my classroom,” she said. “This environment promotes a great eagerness to learn, creates more respect, they work harder for me, they arrive to class early, are more relaxed and have less anxiety. I take my trade seriously, because I am helping these students become a force to be reckoned with in society.”

Finalists will be asked to attend the annual awards ceremony and banquet, held Friday, April 24 at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center, 1500 AZ-69.