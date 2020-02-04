Verde Valley volunteer trail work set for Saturday

COTTONWOOD — Prescott National Forest is seeking the help of volunteers in the Verde Valley to help construct the new Bullseye Trail No. 557 on Saturday, Feb. 8.

This new trail, at 2.66 miles long, will be a section of a future five-mile-long, non-motorized loop in the Blowout Wash area. The Blowout Wash trailhead is southwest of the Cottonwood Airport off of Forest Road 493.

The volunteer work will be done from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided by Verde Valley Bicycle Company.

Volunteers must wear proper outdoor desert winter attire, including long pants, a long sleeve shirt, sturdy work boots and eye protection.

Tools, work gloves and hard hats will be provided if you do not have your own. Also, bring a camp chair for festivities.

RSVP by Thursday, Feb, 6 by emailing Michael Reveile at michael.z.reveile@usda.gov or 928-777-2216.

The Prescott National Forest Trails and Wilderness program relies on the help of dedicated volunteers to complete trail maintenance and construction projects on the Bradshaw and Verde Ranger Districts.

VTV meets Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon at locations in the Verde Valley during winter and spring, and up on Mingus Mountain during the summer and fall.

If you are interested in joining Verde Trails Volunteers, email or call Reveile.

Construction of the Blowout Wash loop trails began in spring of 2019 with Campus Trail No. 559, thanks to the efforts of the Prescott National Forest and the Verde Trails Volunteers.

VTV completed construction on that 1.2-mile trail last spring.

Since November, the volunteers have been working on maintenance, construction, and rehabilitation of Yavapai College-Verde Campus system trails which connect to Campus Trail No. 559.

They were set to begin construction on Bullseye Trail No. 557 late last week.