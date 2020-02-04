Verde Valley Wine Festival returns to Clarkdale

CLARKDALE -- The Verde Valley Wine Festival returns to the Clarkdale Town Park on Saturday, May 9. Tickets went on sale on Saturday, Feb. 1 online. The 5th annual Verde Valley Wine Festival, presented by Four Eight WineWorks, will showcase the best of the state’s wine regions on Mother’s Day weekend at the Clarkdale Town Park.

On Saturday, May 9, an estimated 20 winemakers from the Verde Valley, Sonoita and Willcox winemaking regions will be joined by local craft breweries, distilleries, culinary-driven food truck concepts, and restaurants for a day celebrating Arizona’s finest vintners and the culture built around them.

Festival-goers will have an opportunity to taste, learn about, and experience the unique offerings of the Grand Canyon state’s wine industry while surrounded by the charming, historic Town of Clarkdale.

Every year, a portion of the proceeds from the Verde Valley Wine Festival goes to local nonprofit organizations. This year, the event will support the Arizona Vignerons Alliance and Arizona Wine Growers Association. There will be a fundraising dinner and live auction to benefit the AZVA on Friday, May 8th at the Clarkdale Town Clubhouse.

The Arizona Vignerons Alliance aims to ensure the quality and authenticity of Arizona wine and improve grape growing and winemaking across the state. The Arizona Wine Growers Association advocates for growth, change, and opportunities to strengthen all aspects of wine growing, making, selling, and drinking.

“Wine’s economic impact on our state demands more resources to defend, protect and grow this incredibly delicate, yet robust industry in Arizona,” said David Baird, festival director and co-owner of oDDity Wine Collective. “Guests fly in from all over the world to attend this festival. For many people, the first time they understand the depth of Arizona wine is at our festival. We’re honored to be a conduit for that magic.”

The Verde Valley Wine Festival will be held on Saturday, May 9 from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park, located at 1001 Main St. in Clarkdale.

Tickets will be available online beginning Saturday, Feb. 1. General admission is $35 in advance, $45 at the event, and VIP tickets, which include earlier entry to the festival (11 a.m. instead of 12 p.m.), access to the VIP lounge, additional tastings and food samples, and a swag bag, can be purchased for $125 at verdevalleywinefestival.com.

The VIP Platinum ticket option also includes entry to the Friday, May 8 dinner and live auction, held at the Clarkdale Town Clubhouse, to benefit the Arizona Vignerons Alliance.

Ticket holders are strongly encouraged to make their lodging accommodations early. For the second consecutive year, festival-goers will be able to take advantage of special glamping packages, courtesy of Stout Tent of Phoenix. Glamping reservations can be made at the Verde Valley Wine Festival’s website.

Festival organizers are currently accepting culinary, libation and exhibitor applications. Interested breweries, distilleries, restaurants and food businesses can apply here.

All other vendor types who would like to be an exhibitor can apply here.

For festival updates, follow Verde Valley Wine Festival on Facebook and Twitter or visit verdevalleywinefestival.com/blog.