VOC Inc. continues hunt for small-city, town data

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — While a small organization devoted to looking into what it will take for the Village of Oak Creek to incorporate is still in its infancy, there has already been much learned about the challenges and obstacles to a creation of a city or town.

Gary Krupa, the main organizer and spokesperson for VOC Inc., said a January meeting held by the group was small, by productive. He was one of five people who met Jan. 19 to discuss various aspects of incorporation.

“It was a more serious group this time,” Krupa said, comparing the Jan. 19 meeting to a previous convening. “This time, we talked more strategy, objectives and getting committees going on specific tasks.”

Krupa, Sedona Collective co-owner Thomas McPherson, retired Dr. Sheldon Hersh, Dennis Krill and Susan Clothier-Krupa were at the Jan. 19 meeting.

Krupa said the group agreed to approach the Village of Oak Creek Association and other village organizations to request their help promoting incorporation to their members. He said VOCA, as a property owners association with its own set of governing documents as set by state statute, would likely not have its day-to-day role change in terms of enforcing resident rules and requirements, but presumably would have written agreements with the city for specific services or obligations.

Krupa said the group agreed the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, which has helped form resident consensus on many issues since it was formed in 1996, would also still have functions, and its president could conceivably have a seat on a town council.

Gwen Hanna, then-president of the VOCA, said in August that VOCA began discussing a rental amendment in 2016, almost at the same time SB 1350 was being debated in the state legislature, and passed it on Nov. 10 of that year, amending its governing documents to prohibit rentals for time spans shorter than 30 days.

VOCA has full jurisdiction over many types of regulations for its 2,344 members and 45 percent of all the residences in the Village of Oak Creek, commercial structures, a golf course and a hotel, giving it more influence over day-to-day rule enforcement than the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council.

However, the BPRCC is more active in lobbying and representing resident interests, especially at the Yavapai County level, and holds public meetings that are often well-attended.

The VOC Inc. group agreed on a marketing plan that includes creating and promoting a website on which it can store documents and other information regarding incorporation.

These would include ongoing or one-time concerns about the process and its end by-products, such as potential property taxes. The group plans to make presentations to local property and homeowner associations, make several short online videos explaining the need for incorporation.

At the Jan. 19 meeting, the group tabled discussion of the procedure for obtaining support necessary to become incorporated.

Krupa said it will likely be easier to follow the state option of gaining the support of 10 percent of the registered voters in the VOC, leading to a vote for incorporation.

“That would be easier than circulating a petition that requires two-thirds of the registered voters before we can incorporate,” Krupa said.

VOC Inc. plans to enlist the support of HOA leaders to distribute polls, questionnaires and information to their members electronically, saving time and money by not having to distribute printed questionnaires itself.

A member who offered to obtain the map of the village said he’ll be meeting with Supervisor Randy Garrison in early February and will request from him a department referral to obtain that information.

“We also agreed to assign titles to ourselves and present ourselves as officers of a formal organization, i.e. president, secretary, treasurer, preferably with a website, so that we appear more credible to those whom we contact for support — even before we have a charter, articles of incorporation and other official documents,” Krupa said.

McPherson said the group should have more structure and take foundational steps before approaching VOCA and other organizations. He agreed to network with his contacts who support incorporation first to form a coalition with them.

Dr. Hersh suggested that the group only needs to have a small steering committee that can consist of the three people, to make the important decisions. VOC Inc.’s next meeting, at a time and date yet to be scheduled, will include creating a formal mission statement explaining the vision for incorporation.

The group agreed to approach Sedona Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Wesselhoff regarding some financial information, costs and branding. Krupa agreed that area municipal economic development directors, such as Steve Ayres and Richard Faust, could also help point the group toward financial information and resources.

The group discussed Nextdoor.com as a medium for distributing information about us, but much of the discussion on it is “petty,” Dr. Hersh pointed out, and while a Facebook group will be helpful for some, not all village residents have Facebook accounts.

Krupa made it clear the group was not formed to debate incorporation as a yes-or-no question, but is for those convinced that it’s a logical and necessary next step for the village.

Krill let the group know, at the meeting, that he’s opposed to incorporation and plans legal action against Yavapai County, and after the group let him air his views, he was asked to leave.