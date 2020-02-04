OFFERS
Woman picked up on warrant; meth found

Janelle Hockett

Janelle Hockett

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 1:38 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood police officers served a misdemeanor warrant Sunday afternoon — and the woman they arrested ended up picking up a felony charge as she was booked into jail.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday. Feb. 2, officers arrested Janelle Marie Hockett, 22, at her Cottonwood residence for a misdemeanor warrant from the Cottonwood Municipal Court.

As Hockett was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center, about one gram of methamphetamine was allegedly located in her bra. She was then charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and taking contraband into a correctional facility.

Hockett is also still facing the charges associated with the warrant: assault with intent or knowingly causing injury and disorderly conduct/fighting. No new court dates have been set in that case.

