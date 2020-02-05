OFFERS
Adoption Spotlight Feb. 5, 2020: Alyssa

Originally Published: February 5, 2020 6:45 p.m.

Alyssa is a fun and bubbly girl with a natural warmth that draws people to her.

She also has a big heart for animals – especially cats, dogs and horses.

Alyssa loves singing in choir, dreams of going to Paris, and hopes to be a search and rescue nurse one day.

Get to know Alyssa and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Photo Gallery

Feb. 2020: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
