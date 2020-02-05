Carter moving forward with Mingus board appointment after 2-2 school board deadlock

COTTONWOOD — Although Mingus Union drew up a resolution to continue one board member short through the November election cycle, the district governing board’s four members couldn’t agree whether to send the document to the county school superintendent for approval.

Ironically, due to a 2-to-2 vote, as Carol Anne Teague and Lori Drake voted for the resolution. Chip Currie and Anthony Lozano against.

Tuesday’s decision means that Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will continue his search to replace John McTurk, who resigned on Jan. 23 due to health concerns.

Teague admitted that a “four-person board would be precarious.”

“We’d prefer a five-person board,” she said. “But the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t.”

Drake told the board that she had asked Carter if it was possible to keep McTurk’s seat open rather than appointing a new person.

“He said if we felt like this was best for Mingus, he’d consider the resolution,” Drake said.

Wednesday, Carter said that had the Mingus Union School Board unanimously supported the resolution, he would have considered keeping the seat open through the election cycle.

“I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t have,” Carter said.

Democracy

Before the vote, Lozano said he was leaning toward voting against the resolution, because a possible 2-to-2 vote “doesn’t move us forward.”

“I wonder whether (purposely leaving the seat vacant) would be acceptable to our voters,” he said. “As they look at it, are we going a little bit beyond our given privilege by making this resolution?”

Currie, a former Mingus Union teacher and first-term board member, said he had “no problem with seeing someone appointed.”

“It’s democracy,” Currie said. “There’s a spot open. There’s a process. I don’t mind another person on the board. It works, the way the system is set up.”

Carter currently has two applicants for McTurk’s seat. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Carter will interview finalists at Mingus Union High School District office on Monday, Feb. 24.

Letters of interest

Anyone interested in applying should send a letter of interest and resume to Carter. Address is Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301; Fax 928-771-3329, or email to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.



An interested candidate must be a registered voter within the school district, must be a citizen of the United States of America, must be at least 18 years of age, must possess their civil rights, and must have continually resided within the Mingus Union school district for at least one year immediately before taking office.

To be eligible for the position, neither the candidate nor spouse may be employed by the district, nor work for the district on a third-party contract.

Carter said he would like to announce McTurk’s replacement by Wednesday, Feb. 26. The appointment will be valid through Dec. 31.

This seat will also be up for election in the 2020 election cycle, for a new term, from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.

Call or email Carter with any questions, at 928-925-6560 or Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

