Cottonwood closes Business Assistance Center

COTTONWOOD - The City of Cottonwood has decided to close the Business Assistance Center located at 821 N. Main Street due to a dramatic reduction in use of the facility over the past year.



According to a news release from the city, the BAC provided assistance to small business startups with a variety of free services that included business counseling, office space and meeting space for use.

Identical service for small business owners and entrepreneurs seeking counseling in finance, business management, business loans and marketing can be found at the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, Clarkdale Campus.



For more information about these free services, please contact Business Analyst Ruth Ellen Elinski (928) 649–4580 to set up an appointment. The Clarkdale campus of Yavapai College is located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Room I-139B, Clarkdale, Arizona 86324.

Organizations currently using the BAC for meetings may continue to use the center until further notice or other arrangements can be made.

Tourist information that was once available at the BAC can be found at City Hall, 827 N. Main Street in Old Town, hours are Monday through Friday 8 am – 5pm and the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce – Visitor Center, 849 Cove Parkway, Suites B & C, hours are Monday through Friday 9 am – 5 pm.